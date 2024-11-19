Alterra Mountain Company Closes Acquisition of Arapahoe Basin in Colorado

DENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, Alterra Mountain Company has announced the closing of the purchase of Arapahoe Basin in Colorado, expanding Alterra’s portfolio of unique, complementary destinations in the Rockies.

“We are honored to become the stewards of Arapahoe Basin and we are excited to welcome the team to the Alterra Mountain Company family,” said Jared Smith, President & CEO, Alterra Mountain Company. “A-Basin is considered legendary for a reason and has always been more than just a ski area to many - it is a home to passionate, dedicated skiers and riders who share a spirit of adventure and a love for Colorado’s mountains. The team at Alterra is excited to work with the leaders at A-Basin to ensure its spirit and culture thrive.”

Alan Henceroth, A-Basin’s Chief Operating Officer who has been with A-Basin for 36 years and has driven the mountain’s unique culture, will continue on to lead the resort and oversee daily operations with his longtime team.

“Our community at Arapahoe Basin is special, and it’s something we deeply cherish and protect. The thrill of skiing the Pali, the tradition of hiking the East Wall, the magic of skinning to Moonlight Dinners, and the joy of sharing a chairlift ride with friends - all of these experiences define who we are and will always remain at the heart of A-Basin,” said Alan Henceroth, President & COO, Arapahoe Basin. “In 2019, we partnered with Alterra Mountain Company on Ikon Pass, knowing they respect and embrace everything that makes A-Basin unique. As we move forward, I am confident that the spirit of The Basin will not only remain, but grow stronger than ever as we continue to work with leaders on the mountain on a 10-year master development plan to address parking, enhanced snowmaking, and improvements to the experience for skiers and riders of all skill levels.”

Over the last 27 years, A-Basin expanded the ski area to 1,428 acres, replaced all of the lifts and most of the buildings, and opened the two highest elevation restaurants in North America, Il Rifugio and Steilhang Hut. In 2018, A-Basin pledged to be carbon neutral by 2025 and recently the resort made a huge step toward that goal by officially using 100% renewable electricity.

There will be no changes to Arapahoe Basin local season passes or Ikon Pass winter access for the 24/25 ski season.

About Alterra Mountain Company

Alterra Mountain Company is a family of 19 iconic year-round resorts, the world’s largest heli-skiing operation, and Ikon Pass - the premier ski and snowboard season pass offering access to more than 50 iconic mountain destinations around the world. Headquartered in Denver, Colorado and born out of a shared love of the mountains and adventure, the company has brought together some of the world’s most aspirational brands, including: Steamboat, Winter Park and Arapahoe Basin in Colorado; Palisades Tahoe, Mammoth Mountain, June Mountain, Big Bear Mountain Resort and Snow Valley in California; Stratton Mountain and Sugarbush Resort in Vermont; Snowshoe Mountain in West Virginia; Tremblant in Quebec and Blue Mountain in Ontario, Canada; Crystal Mountain in Washington; Schweitzer in Idaho; Deer Valley Resort and Solitude Mountain Resort in Utah; and CMH Heli-Skiing & Summer Adventures in British Columbia. Also included in the portfolio is Alpine Aerotech, a worldwide helicopter support and maintenance service center in British Columbia, Canada, Aspenware, the ski industry leader in technology services and e-commerce, and Ski Butlers, the global leader in ski and snowboard rental delivery. For more information, please visit www.alterramtn.co.

About Arapahoe Basin

Founded in 1946, Arapahoe Basin Ski Area hosts the longest ski and ride season in Colorado, and one of the longest in the world. Located high on the Continental Divide, A-Basin is known for its legendary terrain and breathtaking views. It’s also an authentic Colorado ski experience with a laid-back culture and vibe. Experience unique events, some of Colorado’s most adventurous terrain and gourmet culinary experiences throughout the season. Visit www.arapahoebasin.com for more information about the mountain.

About Ikon Pass

The Ikon Pass welcomes skiers and riders to a community of inspiring mountain destinations and the people who live and play among them across the Americas, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and Japan. Brought to you by Alterra Mountain Company, the Ikon Pass unlocks adventure at iconic and unique destinations including Aspen Snowmass, Steamboat, Winter Park, Copper Mountain Resort, Arapahoe Basin, and Eldora Mountain Resort in Colorado; Palisades Tahoe, Mammoth Mountain, June Mountain and Big Bear Mountain Resort and Snow Valley in California; Jackson Hole Mountain Resort in Wyoming; Big Sky Resort in Montana; Alyeska Resort in Alaska, Stratton, Sugarbush Resort, and Killington in Vermont; Windham Mountain in New York; Snowshoe in West Virginia; The Highlands and Boyne Mountain in Michigan; Crystal Mountain and The Summit at Snoqualmie in Washington; Mt. Bachelor in Oregon; Sun Valley and Schweitzer in Idaho; Tremblant in Quebec and Blue Mountain in Ontario, Canada; SkiBig3 in Alberta, Canada; Revelstoke Mountain Resort, RED Mountain, Cypress Mountain, Panorama Mountain Resort and Sun Peaks Resort in British Columbia, Canada; Sunday River and Sugarloaf in Maine; Loon Mountain in New Hampshire; Camelback Resort and Blue Mountain Resort in Pennsylvania, Taos Ski Valley, New Mexico; Deer Valley Resort, Solitude Mountain Resort, Brighton Resort, Alta Ski Area, Snowbird and Snowbasin in Utah; Chamonix Mont-Blanc Valley in France, Dolomiti Superski in Italy, Grandvalira Resorts Andorra in Andorra, Kitzbühel in Austria, Zermatt and St Moritz in Switzerland; Thredbo and Mt Buller in Australia; Coronet Peak, The Remarkables, Mt Hutt in New Zealand; Niseko United and Arai Snow Resort in Japan, and Valle Nevado in Chile. Special offers are available at CMH Heli-Skiing & Summer Adventures, the world’s largest heli-skiing and heli-accessed hiking operation. For more information, please visit www.ikonpass.com.