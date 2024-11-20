Shimadzu Invests in Sepragen Corporation

UNION CITY, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sepragen Corporation announced that it has entered into a strategic partnership agreement with Shimadzu Corporation of Japan. Sepragen Corporation, with headquarters in Union City, California, is a leading company specializing in the manufacturing and sales of innovative bioprocess chromatography equipment. Starting in November of this year, Shimadzu will exclusively market and service Sepragen’s products in Japan, South Korea, and Southeast Asia, marking its entry into the growing biopharmaceutical market, particularly in the purification of biopharmaceutical vaccines and gene therapy drug manufacturing.

Purification is a critical step in biopharmaceutical production, where impurities are separated and removed to extract the target components. This process relies on large scale chromatography systems and consumables such as columns and resins. The “bioprocess chromatography business” has been experiencing rapid growth, driven by the expansion of the biopharmaceutical market. The average annual growth rate is over 10%, though challenges remain with manufacturing scaling of purification steps and in analysis of critical quality parameters of target compounds, which are potential bottlenecks to ensuring a growing supply of biopharmaceuticals.

Moving forward, Shimadzu will create synergies between its analytical technologies and Sepragen’s biomanufacturing technologies, aiming to establish robust methods for analysis and evaluation within the purification process. The collaboration between Sepragen and Shimadzu will accelerate the deployment of new products and technologies into society, contributing to the rapid development and stable manufacturing of biopharmaceuticals.

Sepragen Corporation, founded in 1985, brings 38 years of experience in the field of Process chromatography, with a track record of developing innovative technologies such as radial flow chromatography for enhanced efficiency and purification systems equipped with automatic buffer preparations units. Sepragen’s product line, including single-use parts, improves customer ease, productivity, workflow and cost, demonstrating its strong expertise in product development backed by advanced technology.

Shimadzu has a long-standing history of providing analytical and measuring instruments and technologies, such as liquid chromatography (HPLC), for research and quality control in the pharmaceutical industry. With this latest investment and partnership, Shimadzu can now offer comprehensive solutions from research and development to manufacturing in the biopharmaceuticals sector. As outlined in its mid-term management plan, Shimadzu prioritizes the pharmaceutical market as a key segment and is committed to delivering total solutions for the industry.

Website：https://sepragen.com