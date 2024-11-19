Afterpay’s BNPL Now Available on Google Pay, Offering Shoppers Even More Choice and Flexibility

DISTRIBUTED-WORK-MODEL/SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Afterpay, a leading Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL), announced today its flexible payment functionality will be available for consumers checking out online through Google Pay at select merchants.

For consumers who are looking for more ways to pay this holiday season, they can now choose Afterpay at checkout to spread their purchases out in installments. According to an Afterpay survey, 1 in 3 shoppers considered using BNPL due to the convenience and flexibility it affords them, with Afterpay users citing it helps to stretch their holiday budget.1

" People shop on Google more than a billion times per day, and consumers are increasingly looking for more choice and flexibility when it comes to payment options,” said Drew Olson, Senior Director, Google Pay. " By teaming up with pay over time providers like Afterpay, we are able to give Google Pay users more payment options when checking out, while providing merchants with another tool to drive growth.”

“ Afterpay’s integration with Google Pay comes at the perfect time as next-gen shoppers are fueling mainstream use of BNPL, mobile commerce, and digital wallet use. We are excited to expand our BNPL to Google’s network, creating the best and most streamlined customer shopping experience that meets all the needs of this younger consumer set,” said Tanuj Parikh, Head of Global Partnerships, Afterpay and Cash App.

Afterpay provides significant advantages for merchants by driving new customer acquisition, increasing customer retention, along with repeat purchases and larger basket sizes. In the coming months, wider availability of Afterpay on Google Pay’s digital wallet will roll out to more merchants.

For more news and information about Afterpay, visit https://newsroom.afterpay.com/.

About Afterpay

Afterpay is transforming the way we pay by allowing eligible shoppers to buy products immediately and pay over time - enabling simple, transparent and responsible spending. We are on a mission to power an economy in which everyone wins. Afterpay is offered by thousands of the world’s favorite retailers and used by millions of active global customers. Afterpay is currently available in Australia, Canada, New Zealand, the United States and the United Kingdom, where it is known as Clearpay. Afterpay is a wholly owned subsidiary of Block, Inc. (NYSE: SQ).

1Afterpay Festive Forecast 2024