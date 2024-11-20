Saidot Announces Collaboration with Microsoft to Support End-to-End AI Governance

HELSINKI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Saidot, a leading AI governance company, has today announced an integration with Microsoft Azure AI to enhance governance for customers. Together, Saidot’s integration with Azure AI will support teams in governance processes by fostering efficient cross-functional AI governance collaboration between data scientists, product engineers, legal teams, and businesses teams. By delivering an end-to-end service, Saidot is empowering Microsoft Azure users to ensure their AI-powered products and services comply with responsible AI principles and regulatory standards.

New features for streamlined AI governance

With this collaboration, Saidot introduces its new Model Catalogue feature with Azure model registry integrations to equip Microsoft Azure users with the tools needed to embed governance into existing AI practices, ensuring holistic oversight. By integrating Saidot’s platform with Azure AI, organizations can:

Import models from Azure model registry — connecting Azure and other model inventories with Saidot for cross-functional visibility into AI models in use.

— connecting Azure and other model inventories with Saidot for cross-functional visibility into AI models in use. Govern models and their use cases — assign ownership, add usage guidelines, identify and mitigate risks with a comprehensive risk library, and keep model users informed of model changes.

— assign ownership, add usage guidelines, identify and mitigate risks with a comprehensive risk library, and keep model users informed of model changes. Link models to related risks, datasets, and systems — enable trigger-based timely governance actions based on changes in linked risks, datasets and systems.

These new tools make it possible for Microsoft customers to automate manual governance tasks, increase efficiency, and ensure model governance is always current and accurate.

Meeri Haataja, Co-Founder and CEO of Saidot said: “Many data scientists struggle with integrating their everyday model governance practices with the wider AI risk and compliance management processes. This integration highlights the importance of efficient integration between machine-learning workflows and end-to-end AI governance, enabling the responsible implementation of AI at scale. We are excited to see that our product vision aligns with Microsoft’s, and through our collaboration, we will offer both data scientists and risk and compliance specialists a truly enhanced governance experience – one that is underpinned by cross-functional and brings the best of both platforms for driving Azure customers' AI governance quality and efficiency.”

Integrated across Microsoft Azure

From December, Microsoft customers will be able to seamlessly integrate their own Azure model registries with Saidot’s comprehensive AI governance platform. This integration gives customers access to Saidot’s extensive risk catalogue with mitigation recommendations, enabling them to efficiently manage AI and machine learning risks. The platform offers Microsoft’s single and multi-cloud customers a unified governance approach, streamlining AI governance across diverse cloud environments and addressing their most pressing compliance challenges.

Veera Siivonen, Co-Founder and CCO of Saidot, commented: “By leveraging our governance platform alongside Microsoft Azure’s AI capabilities, we’re not only making governance practical and efficient but also extending our solution to Microsoft’s global audience. Microsoft’s impressive reach means that we can empower countless organisations to innovate with AI responsibly, giving technical and business teams the collaboration tools they need to make AI work safely and effectively.”

Sarah Bird, CPO, Responsible AI at Microsoft, said: “Saidot’s AI Governance Platform helps enterprises and governments manage risk and compliance of their AI-powered systems with efficiency and high quality. By integrating Azure AI with Saidot’s innovative AI governance platform, we’re empowering our customers to achieve greater cross-functional collaboration and enabling them to align their AI solutions with their own principles and regulatory requirements.”

For more information, visit: https://azure.microsoft.com/en-us/blog/the-next-wave-of-azure-innovation-azure-ai-foundry-intelligent-data-and-more/.