Splunk Unveils Leading Observability and Security Solutions for Microsoft Azure Customers

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Splunk, the cybersecurity and observability leader, today announced the general availability of its enterprise security, observability and platform offerings on Microsoft Azure. In partnering with Microsoft Corp., Splunk empowers organizations to scale their digital transformation on Azure with unified solutions that accelerate innovation and strengthen security.

"Splunk's strategic partnership with Microsoft to build Splunk natively on Azure demonstrates our commitment to advancing digital resilience to help our customers and partners remain secure and up and running at every step of their cloud journey,” said Tom Casey, Senior Vice President, Splunk Products & Technology Group. “Together, Splunk and Microsoft are integrating enterprise data to strengthen digital resilience and deliver superior hybrid-cloud solutions, both natively and on-premises, that help organizations achieve their digital transformation strategy. Today’s news emphasizes Splunk’s dedication to meeting our customers where they are, and we are pleased to now offer even more flexibility on the trusted Microsoft Azure platform.”

Built natively on Microsoft Azure and powered by Splunk AI, the availability of Splunk Cloud Platform, Splunk Enterprise Security, and Splunk IT Service Intelligence enhances the agility and flexibility of Splunk’s software-as-a-service (SaaS) offerings by enabling comprehensive visibility, rapid detection and investigation, and optimized response. With Splunk on Microsoft Azure, customers and partners can leverage powerful data insights to accelerate innovation, strengthen security postures and optimize infrastructure and application performance.

Existing Splunk customers can choose to migrate on-premises or self-managed cloud deployments to Microsoft Azure, ensuring enhanced security and reliability by delegating the management and deployment of their Splunk infrastructure to Azure. This transition frees up internal resources to focus on mission-critical initiatives rather than managing self-hosted Splunk deployments. With access to the SaaS offerings of Splunk, organizations will be able to unlock cloud value and drive security and observability outcomes from within their Azure environment. Customers with a Microsoft Azure Consumption Commitment (MACC) can utilize their commitment toward Splunk.

Benefits of Splunk deployment on Azure include:

“Accelerating the outcomes and opportunity of AI is essential to meeting the needs of customers across the globe,” said Deb Cupp, President, Microsoft Americas. “Splunk and Microsoft share a commitment to help organizations succeed in the AI era. Our partnership empowers rapid innovation that supports our joint customers’ journey to expedite digital resilience and drive success.”

“The Splunk and Microsoft alliance helps large organizations with complex IT stacks scale their AI transformation efforts and deliver visibility across data sources to ensure enterprise resiliency,” said Michelle Abraham, Research Director, Security and Trust, IDC. “As trusted innovators, Splunk and Microsoft provide customers with the ability to unlock value by simplifying infrastructure requirements, improving security, and decreasing the total cost of ownership.”

For more information on today’s announcement and Splunk’s general availability in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace, please visit the Splunk website or Microsoft Azure Marketplace.

