MorganFranklin Consulting Launches AI-Driven Orion Managed Detection & Response Service in Partnership with Stellar Cyber

WASHINGTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--MorganFranklin Consulting, a leading advisory and management firm specializing in finance, technology, and cybersecurity, announces the launch of its Orion Managed Detection & Response (MDR) service in partnership with Stellar Cyber. This collaboration brings Stellar Cyber’s renowned cybersecurity technology into MorganFranklin’s Orion MDR platform, providing an integrated and comprehensive approach to modern threat detection and response.

The Orion MDR service from MorganFranklin Consulting features a NextGen-SIEM and Extended Detection and Response (XDR) platform that delivers enhanced threat detection, streamlined incident response, and comprehensive threat intelligence integration. Orion is designed to improve organizations' security postures while minimizing operational risks by providing automated threat hunting and actionable insights.

The MDR market is growing quickly, fueled by increasingly sophisticated cyber threats and demand for proactive, comprehensive security solutions. However, despite a proliferation of MDR providers, many organizations still struggle with services that offer limited telemetry, slow response times, or inadequate coverage for complex multi-tenant environments. Orion MDR addresses these pain points by offering scalable, AI-powered detection and response to meet the dynamic needs of modern organizations.

“The rise of sophisticated cyber threats demands a new level of agility and resilience that many current MDR providers fail to deliver,” said Shane Cox, Director of the Cyber Fusion Center at MorganFranklin Consulting. “By partnering with Stellar Cyber, we can now offer our clients an MDR service that combines proven technology with the high-touch, expert-driven service needed to effectively manage and mitigate cyber risks.”

Key features of Orion MDR:

Harnessing machine learning, Orion scans global threat intelligence feeds, network traffic data, and endpoint telemetry to continuously monitor for potential threats and accelerate incident response with automated workflows. Comprehensive security dashboard: The intuitive, user-friendly dashboard provides a centralized real-time view of security events, threat insights and key performance metrics, helping security teams respond faster and smarter.

Orion minimizes time to value by normalizing data from across sources for monitoring. Its integration framework also seamlessly connects with existing security information and event management (SIEM) and endpoint detection and response (EDR) tools, providing consolidated alerts, unified threat management, and rapid deployment. 24/7 monitoring and response: Orion’s always-on monitoring and expert response capabilities ensure 24-hour protection, allowing clients to focus on business objectives with confidence. The MorganFranklin Cyber Fusion team, staffed by certified cybersecurity experts, delivers always-on advanced monitoring and incident response capabilities.

Powered by Stellar Cyber

Orion MDR is powered by the Stellar Cyber platform, an automation-driven SecOps solution that integrates NextGen-SIEM, Network Detection and Response (NDR), and Open XDR for comprehensive threat detection, correlation, and fast response. With its multi-tenant capabilities, Stellar Cyber enables seamless onboarding of new customers. By combining advanced features like EDR, User and Entity Behavior Analytics (UEBA), and automated response actions, the Stellar Cyber platform ensures MorganFranklin’s MDR services deliver unmatched security and operational resilience.

“Partnering with MorganFranklin Consulting allows us to provide unparalleled threat detection capabilities within a robust, client-centric service model,” said Greg Lewis, Vice President of Sales, East of Stellar Cyber. “Our technology, combined with MorganFranklin’s security operations expertise, delivers a proactive, responsive approach to cybersecurity, empowering organizations to stay ahead of current and emerging threats.”

For more information about the Orion Managed Detection & Response (MDR) service and how it can protect your business, visit MorganFranklin Consulting.

About MorganFranklin Consulting

MorganFranklin Consulting is a management advisory firm that works with leading businesses to address critical finance, technology, cybersecurity and business objectives. The firm’s areas of expertise also include on-demand technical accounting, financial reporting, IPO readiness, M&A preparedness and integration, finance transformation, risk advisory, supply chain services, and the implementation of enterprise & cloud applications including NetSuite, SAP, Microsoft ERP, OneStream, and more. MorganFranklin is headquartered in the Washington D.C. area with regional offices in New York, Philadelphia, Atlanta, Raleigh, Charlotte, Nashville, Dallas, Los Angeles, and San Francisco. The firm supports clients across the globe. For more information, visit https://www.morganfranklin.com/cybersecurity.