Haven Partners with Ownwell to Offer Property Tax Monitoring and Protest Services Through Escrow Monitoring Feature

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Haven, the embedded servicing platform that unlocks value for mortgage brands and servicers, today announced a partnership with Ownwell, a leading provider of property tax monitoring and protest services. This collaboration will offer homeowners access to property tax services through Haven’s Escrow Monitoring feature, available via Haven’s integrated affiliate marketplace.

The partnership enables servicers to provide additional value to their customers while streamlining operations by bringing together Haven’s expertise in homeowner engagement and servicing technology with Ownwell’s deep understanding of property tax assessment and appeals processes. Homeowners will now be able to monitor their property tax assessments for potential savings and easily initiate appeals if they believe they are overpaying. 86% of Ownwell’s customers receive a tax reduction, saving an average of $1,148 per property. Customers only pay if they save.

“We believe an informed homeowner is a confident and valuable one,” said Jonathan Chao, CEO of Haven. “By integrating Ownwell’s services into Haven’s Escrow Monitoring feature, we’re giving homeowners greater transparency and control over their property taxes, helping them save money and avoid unnecessary expenses. This is another example of how Haven is committed to making homeownership simpler and more rewarding for everyone.”

“Together with Haven we will help homeowners navigate the complex and archaic world of real estate expenses,” said Colton Pace, CEO of Ownwell. “Our combined expertise will empower homeowners to save lots of money and ensure they never overpay on their property taxes ever again.”

The partnership benefits all stakeholders:

Homeowners: Potential savings by identifying and contesting unfair property tax assessments. Expert support throughout the appeals process to ensure their rights are protected. Enhanced transparency and control over their financial obligations

Servicers: Enhanced customer satisfaction by providing valuable property tax services. Strengthened relationships with borrowers through added value offerings. Potential reduction in delinquency rates by lowering overall housing costs.

Investors: Increased customer retention and loyalty within mortgage servicing rights (MSR) portfolios. Enhanced portfolio value by supporting homeowners’ financial well-being.



Haven’s affiliate marketplace acts as an “App Store” for servicers, providing access to a wide range of integrated products and services that they can offer to their borrowers. Adding Ownwell to this marketplace makes it even easier for servicers to provide their customers with comprehensive homeownership solutions.

About Haven

Haven is a technology platform that unlocks value for the mortgage industry by engaging homeowners throughout the lifecycle of homeownership. Integrated with leading subservicers, Haven provides a customizable platform for servicers to engage, educate, and enroll borrowers into new products and services. Founded in 2020, Haven is led by early employees from Credit Karma, Plaid, Amazon, and Homebot. For more information, please visit: www.havenservicing.com

About Ownwell

Ownwell is a leading provider of property tax monitoring and protest services, dedicated to helping homeowners reduce their property tax expenses. By combining industry expertise with innovative technology, Ownwell simplifies the property tax appeal process, empowering homeowners to take control of their financial well-being. Ownwell also helps homeowners save money by identifying qualifying exemptions and reducing monthly phone and internet bills. For more information, please visit: www.ownwell.com/partners

### Disclaimer

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those projected.