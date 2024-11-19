SwiftConnect and Modo Labs Drive Adoption of Fully Digitized Workplace Access for Enterprises

STAMFORD, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SwiftConnect, the access network for connecting people to the right place at the right time, and Modo Labs, a top Workplace Experience (WEX) App provider, today announced a strategic partnership to accelerate the adoption of fully digitized access solutions for enterprise organizations. Modo Labs is now an authorized reseller of SwiftConnect technology. This collaboration combines SwiftConnect’s award-winning SaaS platform and access network with Modo Labs’ innovative workplace experience app platform to streamline and enhance everyday workplace interactions.

Together, SwiftConnect and Modo Labs are simplifying how enterprise customers engage with their workplaces. Through the integration, organizations can embed digital NFC wallets for building access, powered by SwiftConnect, directly into Modo-powered workplace apps. This allows employees to effortlessly access offices, meeting rooms, and resources with a single, secure mobile solution. SwiftConnect also centralizes and streamlines access management, the provisioning of digital IDs, and the entire credential lifecycle, making it easier for enterprises to manage access efficiently and securely.

“Our partnership with Modo Labs expands our access network, offering enterprises more flexible choices and the ability to deliver hassle-free access experiences that employees love, while enhancing efficiency and increasing their security at the same time,” said Matt Kopel, Co-CEO of SwiftConnect. “Leveraging our vendor-neutral platform, SwiftConnect has the unique capability to integrate Modo’s feature-rich workplace experience app into our access network of customers and partners and technological innovation to provide a completely seamless journey for employees, from street to seat.”

This collaboration is expected to accelerate digital transformation efforts across organizations, providing a fully integrated mobile-first solution that supports hybrid work and boosts employee satisfaction by enabling quick, convenient, and secure access to essential spaces and resources.

“The integration of digital access control credentials into Modo-powered workplace apps has been one of the most requested features from our customers,” said Sean Kae, Chief Executive Officer of Modo Labs. “Partnering with SwiftConnect allows us to meet this demand, delivering a seamless, secure experience for employees–while ensuring companies can manage digital IDs with robust security and separation.”

SwiftConnect and Modo Labs have already garnered traction with their combined solution at several major financial services institutions with over one hundred thousand employees. Enterprise customers across several vertical markets are also seeking to deploy the streamlined workplace experience and seamless access solution.

About SwiftConnect

SwiftConnect is the access network for connecting people to the right place at the right time. We delight users with elegant ways to interact with places, spaces and things by ensuring your digital pass is on your phone, watch or anywhere it needs to be. Powering connected access experiences for commercial real estate owners and enterprises across financial and professional services, life sciences, technology, and other leading organizations, our platform integrates with existing mobile platforms, credential technologies, and business systems to provide authorized access to everything, everywhere through centralized access management. Our Street-to-SeatTM solution provides a seamless journey that users love, automation that redefines operational efficiency, and a foundation of security and privacy that administrators trust so you can navigate your world better For more information visit www.swiftconnect.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

About Modo Labs

Modo is the world’s leading platform provider of workplace and campus apps. Trusted by global Fortune 1000 brands and the world’s most prestigious institutions, the Modo digital engagement platform delivers a unified, fully customizable, mobile-first user experience to simplify anytime access to information and services students and employees need to feel supported, engaged, and inspired. For more information, visit www.modolabs.com.