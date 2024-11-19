Colt Data Centre Services and RMZ Digital Infrastructure Partners Announce a Joint Venture to Invest $1.7 Billion in the Indian Data Centre Market

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--RMZ, one of the world’s largest family-owned alternative asset owners, through its RMZ Digital Infrastructure Partners (RDIP), has entered a joint venture with Colt Data Centre Services (Colt DCS), a leading global hyperscale data centre operator, to develop digital infrastructure in the rapidly growing Indian market. The venture represents an equal partnership between RDIP and COLT DCS.

Colt DCS has 25 years of experience in Tier 1 markets like Europe, Japan and India. It has enjoyed strong growth delivering sustainably designed infrastructure and world-class service for global hyperscale customers. The JV will expedite new capacity delivery in India. RMZ brings 20 years of experience in developing, owning and operating high quality infrastructure in rapidly growing Indian markets. The joint venture will leverage RMZ’s long term relationships with supply chain partners and their Fortune India 500 customers as the company enters the digital infrastructure market.

Commenting on the partnership, Niclas Sanfridsson, CEO of Colt DCS said, “In terms of our expansion, India remains a strategic country of focus and key in terms of delivering against our aggressive growth strategy. Colt DCS has a proven track record, working with the world’s largest hyperscale cloud providers and multi-national companies. The partnership with RMZ will provide the opportunity to further accelerate and execute our ambitious plans.”

Commenting on the joint venture, Deepak Chhabria, CEO of RMZ Infrastructure stated, “We are witnessing an extraordinary shift in the data centre landscape, driven by accelerating cloud adoption and the AI revolution. At RMZ, we recognize that digital infrastructure is not just an investment theme but a cornerstone of India’s economic future. Colt DCS’ proven track record in delivering high-quality, scalable solutions aligns perfectly with our vision for India. Their commitment to operational excellence and innovation complements our mission to build state-of-the-art facilities that meet the evolving needs of sectors including banking, financial services, and media. This is our opportunity to shape the future of data infrastructure in India, and we are ready to rise to the challenge.”