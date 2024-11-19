Visa Direct, Zelis®, Dash Solutions Join Forces to Revolutionize Healthcare Disbursements for Consumers

BIRMINGHAM, Ala.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dash Solutions, a payments enabler empowering thousands of corporate customers with cutting-edge digital payment and engagement tools; Zelis, a leading provider of healthcare technology solutions; and Visa Direct, a world leader in digital payments, today introduced a first-of-its-kind strategic partnership to innovate the healthcare payments landscape. The collaboration combines Dash's innovative Dash Digital platform, Visa Direct’s expansive global payment and real-time money movement network, and the Zelis Advanced Payments PlatformSM (ZAPP) to simplify and expedite healthcare disbursements for consumers.

The collaboration tackles some of the most significant challenges in healthcare payments:

Helps revolutionize payment delivery speed , allowing members to receive payments within minutes after approval—transforming a process that used to take weeks.

, allowing members to receive payments within minutes after approval—transforming a process that used to take weeks. Offers fantastic choice and flexibility, empowering members to receive funds through their preferred payment method, from real-time 1 payments to instant digital payments and traditional options.

empowering members to receive funds through their preferred payment method, from real-time payments to instant digital payments and traditional options. Delivers a seamless, transparent, branded experience for both payers and payees, reducing administrative burdens and enhancing the overall payment journey.

for both payers and payees, reducing administrative burdens and enhancing the overall payment journey. Strengthens security by dramatically reducing payment fraud risks through advanced measures, such as name matching or address verification, that protect sensitive financial information2.

Through the partnership, payers will receive a direct integration with ZAPP and benefit from streamlined payment operations, improved member experience, increased member satisfaction, and greater operational efficiencies. By harnessing the Dash Digital platform, which enables its SpendIT SendIT technology, turbocharged by Visa Direct’s robust global network, Zelis can now offer payer clients a comprehensive, digital-first approach to healthcare disbursements that meets the demands of today's digital consumers.

"At Dash Solutions, we tackle the most pressing payment challenges that our clients face every day," said Stephen Faust, CEO of Dash Solutions. "Our collaboration with Visa Direct and Zelis represents a significant step forward in addressing the complex needs of the healthcare industry, providing a seamless, digital payment experience that benefits payers and members while also giving members the power to choose how they receive and use their funds."

“As payers increasingly lean on a platform to manage all their transactions, it is also necessary that the end recipient be provided the same optionality and payment choices,” said Yusuf Qasim, President, Payments Optimization at Zelis. “Our integration with Dash Solutions allows payers to manage disbursements digitally, providing members with next-generation payment options within a user experience that promotes transparency.”

Dash Digital leverages its SpendIt SendIt technology, offering organizations a unified platform for managing a wide array of payments, including member payments and claims reimbursements. This approach doesn't just simplify administrative processes—it revolutionizes the member financial experience by offering unparalleled choice in payment methods. By working with Visa, payers can use Visa Direct to make deposits into bank accounts using the debit card connected to that account. Recipients can also select from other options, including ACH and PayPal, ensuring every individual can receive funds in the most convenient manner.

"Visa is committed to revolutionizing money movement in healthcare with our Visa Direct solutions, which allow members to receive payment typically in real-time1," said Yanilsa Gonzalez Ore, Head of Visa Direct, North America at Visa. "By combining Visa’s global network and cutting-edge digital solutions like Visa Direct with Dash Solutions' innovative platform, we're forging a more efficient, transparent, and consumer-centric healthcare payment ecosystem that strikes at the root of patient challenges with speed of payment and optionality.”

