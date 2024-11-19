GoReact and University of Florida’s College of Education Collaborate to Deliver AI Tools to Advance Teacher Prep

OREM, Utah--(BUSINESS WIRE)--GoReact, used by hundreds of teacher training and preparation programs worldwide, is thrilled to announce the University of Florida’s (UF) integration of its new AI Assistant into the College of Education’s clinical experiences.

Through the power of video, GoReact allows teacher candidates to record and review their teaching sessions, receive timely feedback from mentors, and engage in meaningful self-reflection. By simplifying the observation process, GoReact enables mentors to provide detailed insights that strengthen essential skills and boost candidates’ confidence in their teaching abilities.

The AI Assistant in GoReact is being piloted with early-career teachers at UF’s College of Education to enhance observations and feedback. The AI Assistant automatically identifies key instructional markers and provides instant feedback to students, enabling teacher candidates to get more frequent feedback and allowing instructors to focus on competency-based coaching and personalized support for each intern and student.

Hyrum Denney, GoReact’s VP of Product shared his excitement about the collaboration. “We’re thrilled to partner with the University of Florida to introduce cutting-edge AI solutions into their teacher education programs where GoReact is already deeply integrated. At GoReact, we’re passionate about how AI can responsibly deliver immediate, targeted feedback that drives rapid skill development, allowing instructors to save time and focus on providing more personalized guidance. This partnership with UF underscores our commitment to efficient and effective skill-building for tomorrow’s teachers.”

“This tool has been transformative, allowing us to see AI’s feedback on teaching goals and explore its ability to save time and focus on specific competencies during the observation cycle,” said Rochelle Robinson Warm, Ed.D., Senior Lecturer and SITE Program Coordinator at UF. “The thorough feedback has proven invaluable, picking up on subtle changes in teaching methods that keep students engaged.”

The use of GoReact’s AI Assistant aligns with UF’s broader mission to become a leading AI University and leverage AI responsibly across educational, research, and outreach initiatives. The university, supported by one of the most powerful supercomputers in higher education, HiPerGator, has set ambitious goals to integrate AI into all facets of campus life, creating a more technologically proficient and responsible future for its students.

Dr. Lori Dassa, Director of Clinical Experiences and Partnerships at UF, emphasized that the AI Assistant broadens and hastens feedback for students. “The AI Assistant in GoReact provides a new layer of feedback for our students and supervisors. It supports varied, insightful feedback that complements the supervisor’s guidance, helping our students grow in their instructional practices with a wider perspective.”

This partnership between GoReact and the University of Florida College of Education underscores a shared commitment to advancing learning through innovation. This collaboration supports UF’s dedication to preparing students for an AI-driven future while reinforcing GoReact as a leader in delivering impactful innovative solutions that simplify and enhance skill development for educators and students alike.

For more information on GoReact and the AI Assistant, please visit https://get.goreact.com/ai/.

About GoReact:

GoReact simplifies skills-based learning and assessment by providing more chances to practice, reflect and evaluate progress using the power of video. By providing evidence of competency, along with personalized feedback and AI-enabled tools, GoReact elevates skill development that transforms potential into mastery. Academic institutions and companies worldwide use GoReact to enable skill development to happen anytime, anywhere. See how GoReact helps all learners build skills for a brighter future at www.GoReact.com.

About University of Florida:

The University of Florida is a leading public research university located in Gainesville, FL. Known for its innovative research, UF is committed to solving global challenges through education, health care, and community collaboration. With a strong emphasis on cutting-edge technology and impactful discoveries, UF continues to make significant contributions to society, both locally and internationally.