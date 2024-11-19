Owkin and Proscia Expand Access to AI Pre-Screening for Colorectal Cancer Patients

PARIS & PHILADELPHIA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Owkin, the first end-to-end AI-biotech that uses cutting-edge causal AI to unlock precision drug discovery, development, and diagnostics, and Proscia®, a global leader in AI-enabled pathology solutions for precision medicine, have announced a strategic partnership to streamline MSI testing for patients with colorectal cancer (CRC), the second most deadly cancer worldwide[1]. As a first step in the collaboration, the companies will integrate Owkin’s MSIntuit CRC v2 with Proscia’s Concentriq software platform for studying its impact, and make it available as part of Proscia’s precision medicine AI portfolio to enable laboratories to keep pace with demand for MSI screening.

MSI, a genomic biomarker found in 10-12% of the CRC population[2], plays an important role in managing the disease. Patients expressing MSI can receive immune checkpoint inhibitors and do not benefit from chemotherapy in stage II[3]. This has prompted guidelines for universal screening; however, current techniques, which include immunohistochemistry (IHC) staining, polymerase chain reaction (PCR) testing, and next-generation sequencing (NGS), can be expensive, inaccessible, tissue consuming, and sometimes subject to interpretation.

Dr. Thomas Clozel, MD, CEO of Owkin, said: “While MSI screening helps ensure that each patient receives the best course of treatment, it puts added burden on pathologists and laboratories. We are thrilled to partner with Proscia and execute on our shared vision of harnessing the power of AI to transform medical research and diagnosis. Together, we will expand access to our digital diagnostics for patients globally.”

MSIntuit CRC v2, which will include analysis from biopsy samples, builds upon the success of the CE-IVD-certified MSIntuit CRC, which has a sensitivity of 95% equivalent to standard testing techniques and has demonstrated its ability to rule out almost half of CRC patients from pMMR/MSI testing.[4] Integrating MSIntuit CRC v2 into Concentriq as part of Proscia’s precision medicine AI portfolio could have the potential to expand access to the AI diagnostic in pathology labs. Concentriq is an enterprise pathology platform used by major laboratories for all aspects of their daily operations.

David West, CEO of Proscia, said: “We are tremendously excited about our partnership with Owkin. Our shared focus on advancing pathology from drug discovery to diagnostics uniquely positions us to unlock the potential of AI on novel therapies and treatment decisions, and our growing base of customers will ensure that breakthroughs are translated into the clinic to benefit patients.”

Through the collaboration, Owkin has joined the Proscia Ready partner alliance made up of solution providers helping laboratories and life sciences organizations accelerate the scaled adoption of AI-enabled digital pathology with confidence. Owkin and Proscia also lay the foundation for developing and commercializing AI solutions for research and diagnosis that can be added to Proscia’s precision medicine AI portfolio via Concentriq.

*In the US, MSIntuit CRC is under development and currently For Research Use Only. Not for use in diagnostic procedures. In Europe, MSIntuit CRC is under development and will be submitted for CE-IVDR marking.

About Owkin

Owkin is the first end-to-end AI biotech company on a mission to understand complex biology and ensure every patient gets the right treatment. We identify precision therapeutics, de-risk and accelerate clinical trials and develop diagnostics using AI trained on world-class patient data through privacy-enhancing technologies. We merge wet lab experiments with advanced AI techniques to create a powerful feedback loop for accelerated discovery and innovation in oncology, cardiovascular, immunity and inflammation. Owkin also founded MOSAIC, the world’s largest spatial multi-omics atlas for cancer research across seven cancer indications. Owkin has raised over $300 million through investments from leading biopharma companies, including Sanofi and BMS, and venture funds like F-Prime, GV and Bpifrance, among others.

About Proscia

Proscia is a software company accelerating pathology’s transition to a digital, data-driven discipline and enabling AI to advance precision medicine. Its Concentriq enterprise pathology platform, precision medicine AI portfolio, and real-world data fuel the development and use of novel therapies and diagnostics to drive the fight against humanity’s most challenging diseases, like cancer. 14 of the top 20 pharmaceutical companies and a global network of diagnostic laboratories rely on Proscia’s solutions each day. The company has FDA 510(k) clearance and CE-IVDR certification for its diagnostic software. For more information, visit proscia.com, and follow Proscia on LinkedIn and X.

[1] Cancer Stat Facts. National Cancer Institute. (2024, October 25). https://seer.cancer.gov/statfacts/html/common.html

[2] Kang, YJ., O’Haire, S., Franchini, F. et al. A scoping review and meta-analysis on the prevalence of pan-tumour biomarkers (dMMR, MSI, high TMB) in different solid tumours. Sci Rep 12, 20495 (2022). https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-022-23319-1

[3] Kawakami H et al. - Microsatellite instability testing and its role in the management of colorectal cancer. - Curr Treat Options Oncol. 2015

[4] Saillard, C., Dubois, R., Tchita, O. et al. Validation of MSIntuit as an AI-based pre-screening tool for MSI detection from colorectal cancer histology slides. Nat Commun 14, 6695 (2023). https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-023-42453-6