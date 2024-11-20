Major UK Media Organizations Join ProRata’s Movement to Credit and Compensate Content Owners in the Age of Generative AI

LONDON & LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ProRata.ai, a company that enables generative artificial intelligence platforms to attribute and compensate content owners, today announced that dmg media, Sky News, and Guardian Media Group have agreed to support the company’s mission. ProRata’s technology ensures that publishers and creators are credited and compensated, on a per-use basis, in the world of generative AI.

Additional partners announced in the UK and Ireland include “Prospect,” Reach PLC, international media group Mediahuis, parenting internet forum Mumsnet, “Hello!” and Exponential View. Earlier this year, ProRata announced partnerships with “The Atlantic,” Universal Music Group, “Time,” “Fortune,” and Axel Springer as well as with several noted authors.

“ProRata continues to gain significant momentum,” said Bill Gross, CEO. “Our AI technology is the only one that credits and compensates creators while providing consumers with highly accurate search results. We have had hundreds of content owners and media companies reach out to us from around the world who are interested in piloting our technology. Stealing and scraping content is not a sustainable path forward.”

Rich Caccappolo, Vice Chairman, dmg media, said, “dmg media is delighted to have entered a commercial partnership with ProRata and to become the first UK news publisher to invest in an equity stake in this industry-leading platform. ProRata’s platform is a vital first step toward advancing accurate and fair attribution and promoting transparency. It could be the cornerstone of a sustainable economic model for news publishers, giving them the incentive to continue investing in high-quality, informative journalism.”

David Rhodes, Executive Chairman, Sky News, said “Global audiences trust Sky News to give them the full story, first. ProRata’s solution helps advance that high-quality, impartial journalism across AI platforms and publishers. With all our partners today we're securing our company's massive investment in fair and accurate news reporting – now, and well into the future.”

Anna Bateson, CEO, Guardian Media Group, said, “The trusted, quality journalism for which “The Guardian” is world-renowned must be fairly credited and valued when used by AI platforms. ProRata respects and promotes these fundamental principles, and we are pleased to be partnering with them.”

John Ridding CEO, Financial Times Group, previously said “There is an urgent need and opportunity to align the incentives of AI platforms and publishers in the interests of quality journalism, the reader and respect for intellectual property. ProRata’s approach – identifying source material and sharing resulting revenues between technology companies that use it and publishers that create it – can help develop a healthier and fairer information ecosystem that encourages accurate and authoritative journalism and rightly rewards those who produce it.”

Unlike music or video streaming, generative AI pay-per-use requires fractional attribution as responses are generated using multiple content sources. ProRata’s technology analyzes AI output, measures the value of contributing content and calculates proportional compensation. The company uses a proprietary algorithmic approach to score and determine attribution. This attribution method enables copyright holders to share in the upside of generative AI by being credited and compensated for their material on a per-use basis. ProRata’s attribution and monetization platform has multiple pending patents.

ProRata’s senior leadership team includes executives who have held senior leadership and engineering positions at Microsoft, Google, and Meta and advisors with extensive media experience including Michael Lang of Lang Media Group. Nicholas Thompson, CEO of “The Atlantic,” recently joined the company’s Board of Directors. Investors include Mayfield Fund, Revolution Ventures, Prime Movers Lab, dmg media, BOLD Capital, XPV–Exponential Ventures, Calibrate Ventures, MVP Ventures, and Idealab Studio.

About ProRata.ai

Founded in 2024 by Bill Gross at Idealab Studio, ProRata’s mission is to ensure that generative AI platforms compensate and credit content owners for the use of their material. ProRata builds technology that enables generative AI platforms to attribute contributing content sources and share revenues on a per-use basis, protecting and rewarding creators while helping to prevent unreliable content from compromising AI results. For more information, please visit prorata.ai.