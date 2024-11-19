OXIO and MATRIXX Software Partner to Unlock the Value of Global Networks

FOSTER CITY, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--MATRIXX Software, a global leader in 5G and digital monetization solutions, today announced that OXIO is integrating the MATRIXX digital monetization platform into its cloud native Telecom-as-a-Service (TaaS) platform. OXIO, the leading TaaS provider, is building the global network of the future that empowers any organization to embed or sell mobile services and create bespoke connectivity solutions at scale without the constraints of legacy telecom. Uniquely integrating with mobile carriers at the RAN level, OXIO leverages existing network infrastructure to bring connectivity to the cloud, where it can be accessed and deployed by anyone through modern UI and API methods.

OXIO is expanding rapidly in North America and LATAM, which includes posting a 55 percent increase in M2M activations and a 57 percent increase in network traffic encompassing most of the world’s countries. To help fuel this growth, OXIO selected MATRIXX’s recently launched digital monetization solution because of its unique ability to serve numerous different business models and customer segments from a unified, cloud native, no code platform.

MATRIXX digital monetization enables OXIO to eliminate the costs, complexities and customer issues associated with traditional billing and Business Support Systems. This enables OXIO customers to both get to market faster and better serve their customers when compared with traditional mobile network operators. OXIO customers will benefit from real-time monetization capabilities delivered by a modern digital platform that is trusted to generate and deliver revenues by both Tier I operators and disruptive digital brands.

“ The telecom industry has been ripe for disruption for some time. Increasingly, we’re seeing industries like retail and fintech seek out ways to offer connectivity directly to their customers and deliver exceptional customer experiences, and we believe OXIO is the future,” said Adil Belihomji, chief technology officer, OXIO. “ We purposefully chose to integrate MATRIXX into our TaaS platform because of its inherent flexibility, ease of configurability and the ability to support multiple business models from a single platform. This is key as we continuously develop our network and platform capabilities to help our customers roll out any number of distinct connectivity offers and services across markets and geographies at scale.”

OXIO offers a democratized, aggregated Telecom-as-a-Service platform that serves use cases across retail, fintech, influencer, consumer MVNOs, M2M/IoT, connected devices and more. With a current focus on North America, OXIO’s programmable core network provides resilient coverage and exposes endless features, functionality and network-level data through a unified and intuitive cloud-based platform, alleviating the need to work with multiple vendors across different countries and enabling companies to build and launch their ideal telecom product in days. MATRIXX’s real-time digital monetization solution is a natural fit within OXIO’s offering, enabling better customer experiences by reducing time to market for new services and providing highly flexible, scalable solutions to meet growing demand.

“ OXIO has a clear vision of what the network of the future needs and understands the critical role monetization plays in delivering the agility, flexibility and transparency that new services will demand,” said Marc Price, chief technology officer, MATRIXX Software. “ We are excited to work with OXIO as they redefine telecom services on a global scale.”

About OXIO

OXIO is building the global network of the future as the first Telecom-as-a-Service (TaaS) platform. Our technology-first approach to telecom unlocks innovation and possibility while delivering actionable insights for customer-obsessed companies competing in a data-driven world. OXIO is headquartered in New York with offices in Mexico City and Montreal. For more information, visit oxio.com.

About MATRIXX Software

MATRIXX Software delivers a modern converged charging and digital monetization solution proven at scale. Global operators like Telefónica and Telstra, IoT providers like Tata Communications and network-as-a-service (NaaS) providers like DISH rely on the platform to overcome the limitations of traditional Business Support Systems (BSS). With MATRIXX, service providers can rapidly configure, deploy and monetize personalized, innovative offerings. Its cloud native platform delivers accurate, real-time information that improves customer engagement. MATRIXX enables commercial innovation and real-time customer experiences that drive revenue and growth opportunities across multiple markets.

For more information, please visit www.matrixx.com