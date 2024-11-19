Peruvian Air Force Receives Its First Aeromedical Evacuation-Equipped Beechcraft King Air 360CHW

WICHITA, Kan.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Textron Aviation today announced it delivered the first of two multi-mission Beechcraft King Air 360CHW aircraft to the Peruvian Air Force. The King Air 360CHW is cargo door equipped and fitted for heavy weight operation.

The Beechcraft King Air 360CHW is designed and manufactured by Textron Aviation Inc., a Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) company.

“The King Air 360CHW delivered to the Peruvian Air Force for aeromedical evacuation (MEDEVAC) can also execute troop and cargo transport, command and control and many other missions,” said Bob Gibbs, vice president, Special Mission Sales. “From the coast and the highlands to the Amazon rainforest of Peru, the versatile King Air is well suited to operate in diverse, austere and remote locations.”

Delivery of a second aeromedical evacuation-equipped King Air 360CHW is expected in 2025.

Endless Special Missions Possibilities

When government, military and commercial customers want airborne solutions for critical missions, they turn to Textron Aviation. The company’s aviation solutions provide the high performance and flight characteristics required to address the unique challenges of special missions operations. With unparalleled quality, versatility and low operating costs, Textron Aviation products are ideal for air ambulance; intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR); utility transport; aerial survey; flight inspection; training and a number of other special operations.

About Textron Aviation

We inspire the journey of flight. For more than 95 years, Textron Aviation has empowered our collective talent across the Beechcraft, Cessna and Hawker brands to design and deliver the best aviation experience for our customers. With a range that includes everything from business jets, turboprops, and high-performance pistons, to special missions, military trainer and defense products, Textron Aviation has the most versatile and comprehensive aviation product portfolio in the world and a workforce that has produced more than half of all general aviation aircraft worldwide. Customers in more than 170 countries rely on our legendary performance, reliability and versatility, along with our trusted global customer service network, for affordable, productive and flexible flight.

For more information, visit www.txtav.com | specialmissions.txtav.com | defense.txtav.com | scorpion.txtav.com

About Textron

Textron is a multi-industry company that leverages its global network of aircraft, defense, industrial and finance businesses to provide customers with innovative solutions and services. Textron is known around the world for its powerful brands such as Bell, Cessna, Beechcraft, Pipistrel, Jacobsen, Kautex, Lycoming, E-Z-GO, Arctic Cat, and Textron Systems. For more information, visit: www.textron.com

Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking statements which may project revenues or describe strategies, goals, outlook or other non-historical matters; these statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and we undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause our actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, changes in aircraft delivery schedules or cancellations or deferrals of orders.