The Container Store Announces Global Licensing Partnership With Vacane Household Commodities Co., Ltd.

COPPELL, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Container Store (NYSE: TCS), the nation’s leading retailer of organizing solutions, custom spaces, and in-home services, is expanding its customer favorite Everything Organizer™ collection internationally through a partnership with Vacane Household Commodities, the strategic partner manufacturing this collection. This marks the first licensing of The Container Store brand internationally.

Exclusive to The Container Store, the Everything Organizer collection was developed with professional organizers to maximize any space and act as the perfect complement to any of The Container Store’s exclusive Elfa™ space solutions. Modular and stackable, the Everything Organizer is made of PET plastic to be lightweight, durable and crystal clear. Beginning in January, the Everything Organizer collection will include new SKUs within kitchen, closet and an introduction into the bath category. Internationally, the collection will be branded The Container Store x Vacane.

“We are thrilled to bring the Everything Organizer to customers internationally with Vacane. We continue to expand our Everything Organizer collection in our stores and online with an expanded assortment in January, making this the ideal time to partner with Vacane outside of The United States,” said Satish Malhotra, CEO and President of The Container Store.

Recognized as an innovator in the housewares sector, Vacane has forged key retail partnerships across the Pacific Rim, Middle East, Europe, and South America. With a wide range of branded and private label products, Vacane continues to drive growth and introduce new ideas in markets worldwide.

“We are honored to partner with The Container Store, a retailer that sets the standard for storage and organization in the United States. Vacane is committed to delivering the finest products designed to inspire and empower customers to create organized, functional environments and we’re eager to continue growing this fantastic partnership," said Leo Hu, Owner and CEO of Vacane.

The Container Store began working with Vacane in 2018, and the relationship has expanded from eight drawer organizer products to soon include nearly 170 products to organize any space. Beginning in January 2025, The Container Store x Vacane partnership will target expansion into the Pacific Rim, Middle East, broader Europe, and Canada.

About The Container Store

Founded in 1978, The Container Store Group, Inc. (NYSE: TCS) is the nation’s only retailer with a solution-oriented offering of custom spaces, organizing solutions, and in-home services, designed to transform lives through the power of organization. With more than 100 locations nationwide and a flagship online store, the retailer offers an exclusive portfolio of custom space lines that can be designed for any area of the home, and more than 10,000 products to complete any space.

Visit www.containerstore.com for more information about complementary Custom Spaces in-home or in-store design, in-home organizing, products, store locations, trade program, and business to business opportunities.

About Vacane Household Commodities, Co., Ltd.

Founded in 2006 in Ningbo, China, Vacane, along with its U.S. subsidiary, Vacane Home Concepts, Inc., has grown into a respected name in plastic injection molding. The Vacane lifestyle brand was introduced in 2017, expanding the company’s reach with innovative proprietary designs. Noted for its fully integrated production process—including design, tooling, and manufacturing—Vacane delivers award-winning houseware products to markets worldwide.

With recent manufacturing expansions into Vietnam, the company is set to open its first U.S. production facility in Salisbury, North Carolina, with operations to begin in January 2025.

For more information on Vacane’s products and production capabilities, please contact info@vacane-home.com.