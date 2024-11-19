BRS Media Signs New Agreement for Top-Level Domain .FM

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--BRS Media, a diverse and growing marketing and e-commerce firm that assists traditional and interactive companies build and brand on the power of the Internet, and FSM Telecommunications Corporation (FSMTC), telephone, wireless, internet and cable service provider for the Federated States of Micronesia, are pleased to announce the signing of a new agreement, that extends the existing partnership to a span of over 30 years, to market the globally recognized Authentic Brand Top-Level Domain (TLD) .FM.

In 1998, BRS Media launched a little known country domain extension and turned it into one of the best recognized and most successful rebranded Top-Level Domain (TLD) in the history of the Internet. As a Category Creator in the Domain Industry, BRS Media pioneered the ‘Industry Specific’ vertical domain space with dotFM over a quarter-century ago and the .FM Top-Level Domain continues to be at the forefront of innovative technology. The .FM TLD is recognized as a distinctive "Cult Brand" Top-Level Domain, known for its unique style and appeal. It represents innovative leaders in broadcasting, podcasting, streaming, and social entertainment, while also expanding into emerging sectors such as Web3, blockchain, cryptocurrency, and NFTs.

“We continue to be honored by the trust and partnership we have developed over the past couple of decades with FSMTC,” remarked George T. Bundy, Chairman & CEO of BRS Media Inc. "This new agreement extends our partnership to over 30 years, highlighting the reliability and stability of the .FM TLD. Originating in the world of radio and now a symbol of creativity and media, .FM stands as the original domain for content creators. From podcasters to musicians and vloggers, .FM empowers you to establish your presence in the digital landscape as a true pioneer of content creation.”

The .FM Top-Level Domain is available directly through dotFM (https://dot.fm), as well as most ICANN Accredited Registrars (https://get.fm/registrars) including: Namecheap, Go Daddy, Amazon, Name.com, Dynadot, Network Solutions, Porkbun, Cloudflare and more. Information about .FM Domains, Emoji Domains, Domain Spotlights, Premium Domains and more is also available at https://Get.fm.

About BRS Media, Inc:

Based in the South of Market district (SoMa) of San Francisco CA, BRS Media was established in 1995, featured as one of the fastest growing privately held companies by the SF Business Times and Inc. Magazine for five consecutive years. Its portfolio of leading online properties includes: BRS Registry, Strategic Marketing, Brand Development and Registry Management for Top Level Domains; dotFM® & dotAM®, spotlighting Domain Innovation for media based .FM and .AM domains; dotRadio™ extensions .RADIO.am & .RADIO.fm, Radio's only Open & Innovative Domain Extensions; Main Street Branding™, helping Clients Assemble a World Class Identity and iRadio® Service. Main Street Branding and dotRadio are trademarks; and dotFM, dotAM and iRadio are registered trademarks of BRS Media, Inc.