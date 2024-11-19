Zero Networks Announces Partnership with UK Cybersecurity Services Firm Alchemise

ORLANDO, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Zero Networks, a leader in zero trust security solutions, has partnered with Alchemise, an end-to-end cybersecurity services firm. This partnership aims to address the complexities of securing networks in today’s hybrid cloud environments where traditional perimeter defenses are no longer sufficient. Together, organizations gain a more streamlined approach to network security that simplifies and strengthens access controls, reduces attack surfaces, and defends against unauthorized intrusions.

Through a strategic integration of the Zero Networks platform’s zero trust network access (ZTNA) capabilities into the Alchemise portfolio, Alchemise can now deliver a seamless zero trust architecture that aligns with their commitment to providing end-to-end cybersecurity services. This integration centers around Zero Networks' adaptive microsegmentation and autonomous policy enforcement tools, which offer the ability to automatically create and enforce identity-based access controls that continuously adjust based on user behavior, reducing the need for traditional, manual network segmentation.

“This partnership between Alchemise and Zero Networks sets a new standard for accessible, intelligent security. Our goal is to provide adaptive network protection that aligns with modern, flexible work environments, enhancing endpoint security while ensuring network access is continuously verified and adjusted in real-time,” said Adam Hofeler, VP of Channel at Zero Networks. “Alchemise has a strong presence in verticals such as financial services and the legal sector, as well as geographically in regions like UK, Ireland and Africa, which are markets where we feel Zero Networks can make a positive impact. We look forward to collaborating with Alchemise to bring microsegmentation to even more organizations.”

Alchemise customers will now have access to a dynamic, self-adjusting security framework that not only strengthens protection but also simplifies the implementation of zero trust, making it practical and scalable for businesses of all sizes. Zero Networks’ granular access controls help block unauthorized users while allowing legitimate users secure, streamlined access across hybrid and multi-cloud environments. Organizations will gain the following benefits from this partnership:

An elevated level of automated, Zero Trust access control, reducing the need for constant manual adjustments and making security more manageable and less intrusive.

Heightened protection across all endpoints, more robust access management, and better response to threats in real-time.

Confidence in adapting to changing network security demands while staying focused on core business operations.

“We're thrilled to announce our partnership with Zero Networks, a company whose innovative approach to network security aligns perfectly with our mission to offer disruptive, effective cybersecurity solutions in a crowded market. Zero Networks’ proven success and expertise in deploying adaptive, zero trust technologies will play a vital role in helping our clients secure their networks,” says Ben Gandy, UK Sales Director, Alchemise. “I’m genuinely excited to work alongside their talented team, who bring a wealth of experience in leveraging new technologies to deliver measurable business outcomes. Zero Networks offers a level of automation and adaptability that meets the immediate needs of our clients who have shifted to remote and hybrid work models, making this the ideal time to integrate and deliver enhanced security that scales with the demands of today’s business environments."

In 2024, Zero Networks was awarded a 5-star rating in the CRN Partner Program Guide as a technology vendor partner program that offers high value. Most recently, Zero Networks was included in the Fortune Cyber 60 list of fastest-growing cybersecurity startups and the 2024 CRN Stellar Startup list.

Learn more about Zero Networks, including our partner program, here.

About Zero Networks

Zero Networks is the forerunner of plug-and-play microsegmentation that thwarts ransomware and implements in 30 days. With automated, accurate rule creation, Zero saves enterprises an average of 86% on Cost of Ownership when compared to legacy microsegmentation solutions that rely heavily on time-intensive manual policy creation and tagging. Combined with advanced Identity Segmentation and Secure Remote Access solutions, Zero Networks’ platform accelerates zero trust initiatives at companies of any size, enabling them to stop lateral movement attacks, exceed compliance requirements, earn chart-topping audit scores, and pass every pen test. For more information, please visit www.zeronetworks.com.

About Alchemise

As a cybersecurity business partner, Alchemise provides end-to-end cyber solutions and professional services that are tailor-made to protect your business. In a crowded and complicated market, we stand out by offering unparalleled support and expertise, ensuring your security needs are met with precision. Inspired by the ancient practice of alchemy—turning base elements into gold—Alchemise aims to be disruptive, innovative, and results-driven. With over 50 years of industry experience, our mission is to transform your cybersecurity challenges into secure, resilient systems that help your business thrive in an evolving digital landscape. For more information, visit www.alchemise.tech/.