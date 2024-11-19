BILT Exteriors Expands National Presence Through Partnership with Absolute Construction

SPRING LAKE PARK, Minn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--BILT Exteriors, a national leader in storm restoration and exterior services, announced a new partnership with Absolute Construction, a premier roofing services provider. The partnership spans key markets across Kansas, Missouri, and Texas.

Absolute Construction, founded by Daniel Askari and Kayla Pierce, has established itself as a trusted name in both residential and commercial exterior services, with deep expertise in storm damage restoration, preventative maintenance programs, and insurance claims management. This partnership significantly expands BILT's presence in the Central United States while strengthening its commercial service capabilities.

"Absolute Construction represents exactly the type of high-quality operation we look to partner with," said George Todd, CFO of BILT Exteriors. "Their strong presence in key Central US markets and reputation for excellence in both residential and commercial services make them an ideal addition to our growing family of brands."

Jason Jeppesen, CEO of Ashco Exteriors, a BILT Exteriors partner company, added, "This partnership perfectly aligns with our vision of thoughtfully expanding our national footprint. Daniel and his team have built an impressive operation focused on customer satisfaction and technical excellence, and we're excited to support their continued growth."

Daniel Askari, founder and owner of Absolute Construction, commented, "What drew us to BILT was their track record of preserving what makes each local company special. Their resources and support will help us serve more customers and expand our reach, while letting us keep doing what we do best – taking care of our community's roofing needs."

BILT Exteriors continues to actively seek partnerships with like-minded, growth-oriented exterior service companies across the United States. If interested in partnering, please reach out to us at Partner@biltexteriors.com

About BILT Exteriors

BILT Exteriors unites exceptional local roofing companies to create a new standard in storm restoration and exterior services. The company partners with successful founders who excel at residential and multifamily solutions, bringing precision and expertise to insurance-related repairs and replacements. Through its family of brands, including Ashco Exteriors, All Craftsmen Exteriors, and Absolute Construction, BILT is building a nationwide community of excellence. From its strong Central US foundation, BILT combines regional expertise with enterprise-level resources to deliver consistently outstanding results for customers. Services include storm damage restoration, insurance claim management, residential and multifamily roofing, premium siding installation, and complete exterior solutions. For more information, visit www.biltexteriors.com.

About Absolute Construction

Absolute Construction is a leading provider of commercial and residential roofing services across Kansas, Missouri, and Texas. The company specializes in storm restoration services, including comprehensive roof replacements, repairs, and preventative maintenance programs. With a focus on thorough damage assessment and industry-standard estimating practices, Absolute Construction has built a strong reputation for delivering reliable, high-quality exterior renovation services including roofing, gutters, and siding for both residential and commercial clients. The company is known for its emergency services capabilities and commitment to customer service excellence. For more information, visit www.absoluteroofingcompany.net.