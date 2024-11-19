Irdeto and ChargeHub Strengthen EV Charging Market with Seamless Plug & Charge Integration and Roaming Solution. The strategic collaboration is set to define a new standard for secure, scalable, and efficient EV charging infrastructure in North America. (Photo: Business Wire)

DETROIT & MONTREAL--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Irdeto, the world leader in digital platform security, and ChargeHub, the leading roaming interoperability hub in the North American market for electric vehicle (EV) charging, are excited to announce the next phase of their strategic partnership. Following the initial collaboration announced in November 2023, this enhanced offering introduces a powerful new value proposition for electric vehicle (EV) manufacturers and service providers: a fully integrated Plug & Charge (P&C) solution combined with roaming capabilities—all accessible through a single integration.

This partnership now brings to market a robust, ready-to-deploy solution that allows Charge Point Operators (CPOs) and e-Mobility Service Providers (eMSPs) to simplify and scale their EV charging infrastructure while delivering a seamless, user-friendly experience to drivers. Irdeto’s Plug & Charge toolkit, part of the CrossCharge PKI platform, ensures secure, automated, and efficient charging without requiring additional authentication steps. With this new integration, EV drivers can roam across multiple charging networks through a single account on a wide range of eMSP options thanks to ChargeHub’s fast growing Passport eRoaming Hub solution that already supports over 170 active EV roaming connections and access to more than a 120 000 compatible charging ports across the U.S. and Canada

This comprehensive solution ensures smooth interoperability across multiple networks, simplifying access to both P&C and roaming services. OEMs can now reduce the complexity of managing multiple systems through a single integration. A key benefit is financial efficiency—operators will receive a single monthly financial reconciliation covering both roaming and plug & charge enablement, saving time and streamlining billing processes.

Faster Time-to-Market and Scalable Solutions

Irdeto and ChargeHub's partnership brings a highly scalable, efficient solution to market. With end-to-end testing capabilities across both DC and AC charging, this collaboration accelerates time-to-market for OEMs and service providers integrating P&C and roaming. The combination of comprehensive testing and ChargeHub’s expansive network of 170 connections in North America offers unparalleled scalability and reliability as the EV market grows.

Unlike competitors who outsource parts of their solution, Irdeto’s Plug & Charge technology and ChargeHub’s Passport Hub are developed entirely in-house, ensuring greater control over quality, security, and integration. This strong foundation allows operators and OEMs to scale their EV offerings with confidence, knowing they are supported by a secure and future-proof solution.

"This partnership marks a major step forward in EV charging," said Simon Ouellette, CEO of ChargeHub. "By combining ChargeHub's extensive roaming network with Irdeto's secure P&C technology, we are making EV charging more convenient, accessible, and efficient for everyone."

Commitment to Interoperability and Industry Development

Irdeto’s neutral stance and active involvement in key industry working groups position the company as a key contributor to the ongoing development of EV interoperability. By playing a leadership role in these groups, Irdeto is helping shape the future of the EV charging ecosystem. Supporting Irdeto and ChargeHub today is a commitment to a more connected, secure, and scalable future for the EV industry.

“With the rapid growth of electric vehicle adoption, the need for secure, scalable, and efficient charging solutions has never been more urgent. Our collaboration delivers exactly that. We’re proud to offer an integrated solution that combines the simplicity of Plug & Charge with the convenience of roaming, benefiting both operators and EV drivers. At Irdeto, we are committed to shaping the future of EV infrastructure and this partnership is a significant milestone on that path,” said Niels Haverkorn, SVP of New Markets at Irdeto.

This partnership positions ChargeHub and Irdeto to lead the future of EV charging in North America, paving the way for a more connected, convenient, and secure charging experience for all. By combining their expertise, the companies aim to accelerate EV adoption and contribute to a more sustainable transportation future.