 Making the World Brighter: CompassMSP Partners with The Salvation Army for November Give Back Month

WEST HARTFORD, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--This November, CompassMSP is honored to announce its partnership with The Salvation Army’s Angel Tree Program as part of its annual “Give Back Month.” Through this initiative, CompassMSP is embracing the spirit of community and compassion, aiming to bring the joy and warmth of the holiday season to families facing economic hardship. The collaboration underscores CompassMSP's ongoing commitment to making the world a better place —a core value that drives the company's continued focus on giving back to the communities it serves.

With each Angel Tree CompassMSP sponsors, the company is directly supporting local and national families by providing children with much-needed home essentials and gifts from their holiday wish lists. These donations not only brighten the season for children in need but also ease the burden on parents navigating financial challenges. CompassMSP’s employees are actively engaged in this initiative, helping fulfill wishes and ensuring that every child feels the joy and generosity of the season.

“We believe that true success is defined not just by our achievements, but by the positive impact we make on others,” said Ari Santiago, CEO of CompassMSP. “This partnership with The Salvation Army’s Angel Tree Program is an opportunity for us to bring joy and support to families who need it most, reflecting our core commitment to building stronger, more compassionate communities. We’re honored to help bring hope to families this holiday season and are grateful for every opportunity to make a difference.”

Since its inception, The Salvation Army’s Angel Tree Program has been a beacon of hope during the holiday season. With a network of over 6,400 centers across the U.S., The Salvation Army impacts millions of lives through programs that provide food, shelter, disaster relief, and rehabilitation services. Last year alone, the organization supported nearly 27.5 million people nationwide, embodying compassion and service.

This November Give Back Month initiative reaffirms CompassMSP’s dedication to making a positive impact. By supporting programs like Angel Tree, CompassMSP brings joy, relief, and lasting memories to families, fostering a culture of empathy, community support, and shared prosperity.

Join us in our mission to make this season a little brighter for those in need. To support The Salvation Army’s Angel Tree Program, please visit their website here. Together, we can make a meaningful difference, one gift at a time.

