SkyDrive and SAI Flight Unveil Plans for Commercial Electric Air Taxi Routes in South Carolina, Confirm Pre-Order of 10 eVTOL Aircraft

SkyDrive Inc. ("SkyDrive"), a leading eVTOL (*1) manufacturer based in Japan, SAI Flight (*2), one of the largest private jet charter companies in South Carolina, and Greenville Downtown Airport, the state's busiest general aviation hub, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to jointly develop innovative business opportunities utilizing the cutting-edge SKYDRIVE (*3) eVTOL aircraft. The collaboration will focus on advancing air-cargo, air-taxi, and emergency service use cases, paving the way for a new era of efficient and versatile intra-community air travel.

Under this agreement, the three organizations will collaborate to develop real-life use cases for the eVTOL, originating from Greenville Downtown Airport with collaborative support of both the Greenville City Economic Development Corporation and the Greenville Area Development Corporation. They are working closely with local and state governments, as well as local businesses, to design practical routes such as to the city center and the Greenville–Spartanburg International Airport, that will enhance travel options for community residents and visitors. This positions Greenville as a leader among state airports in the integration of Advanced Air Mobility solutions.

Since establishing its U.S. base in January 2023, SkyDrive has been actively expanding into the American market. With a strong presence in South Carolina, SkyDrive has collaborated closely with the state government, major airports, and key stakeholders, including airline companies, to forge strategic partnerships for the commercial adoption of its eVTOL technology. Building on these efforts, a new alliance with SAI Flight and Greenville Downtown Airport marks a significant step forward, as they work together on identifying, developing, and commercializing practical air routes within the Greenville community, paving the way for the future of Advanced Air Mobility in the region.

SAI Flight Services, based at Greenville Downtown Airport, will lead as the primary service provider, overseeing operations and maintenance. With its expertise and commitment to excellence, SAI aims to ensure seamless, reliable service for all eVTOL operations, solidifying its position as a key player in the future of Advanced Air Mobility.

SAI Flight, the top private jet charter and management company in South Carolina, has committed to a pre-order of 10 SkyDrive eVTOL aircraft. With its Part 135 Air Carrier Certificate, SAI Flight is uniquely positioned to integrate eVTOL services into its existing operations, offering on-demand, flexible air mobility solutions. This move underscores SAI's dedication to pioneering the future of advanced air travel, as they prepare to lead the way in adopting cutting-edge eVTOL technology.

Partnership with Greenville Downtown Airport (GMU), a Vital Hub Poised to Lead South Carolina's Future in Advanced Air Mobility

As the busiest general aviation airport in South Carolina, Greenville Downtown Airport (GMU) is uniquely positioned to lead the way in supporting short, medium, and long-range eVTOL routes. With its strategic location and forward-thinking approach, GMU is poised to become a central hub for the future of Advanced Air Mobility, actively exploring the requirements to accommodate a diverse range of innovative air travel solutions.

Partnership with the State of South Carolina

With steadfast support from the South Carolina government, SkyDrive is set to drive the future of sustainable air mobility across the state. Committed to pioneering electric propulsion and fostering innovation, South Carolina has been instrumental in backing SkyDrive’s projects, creating a robust environment for growth in the Advanced Air Mobility sector. By actively supporting the development of local infrastructure and new technology, the state aims to lead the way in building a vibrant, forward-thinking economy. Through this partnership, South Carolina and SkyDrive are working together to create jobs, stimulate local economies, and introduce sustainable, cutting-edge transportation solutions.

Comments

Tomohiro Fukuzawa, CEO of SkyDrive Inc.

“This partnership marks a significant milestone in our efforts to drive business growth in South Carolina, where we have been actively expanding since 2023. It presents a valuable opportunity to accelerate our expansion and bring Advanced Air Mobility solutions to the region. We are deeply grateful to Greenville Downtown Airport and SAI Flight for their support and collaboration. Moving forward, we will continue to deepen our cooperation with local partners, while making strategic preparations to fully realize our innovative business model.”

Hunter Cuthbertson III, President of SAI Flight

“At SAI Flight, we see this partnership as a vital step toward enhancing our business model and delivering greater value to our customers. By joining forces with SkyDrive and Greenville Downtown Airport, we are positioned to offer cutting-edge, sustainable air travel solutions that complement our existing services. This collaboration not only allows us to expand our range of on-demand transportation options but also aligns with our commitment to advancing sustainable practices in the aviation sector. We are proud to be at the forefront of this initiative, bringing innovative, efficient, and environmentally responsible air mobility to the community, and look forward to setting new standards in service and connectivity.”

James D. Stephens C.M., Airport Director of Greenville Downtown Airport

“Greenville Downtown Airport (GMU) is proud to be a key partner in this groundbreaking collaboration, which will set the stage for a new era of air mobility in South Carolina. By working alongside SkyDrive and SAI Flight, we are excited to lead the charge in bringing Advanced Air Mobility to life, providing greater convenience, efficiency, and environmental responsibility to travelers and businesses across the region. This initiative not only supports our vision to expand and diversify our services, but it also aligns with our commitment to promoting economic growth and service to the community.”

Harry Lightsey, Secretary of Commerce at State of South Carolina Department of Commerce

“For the past two years, we have proudly partnered with SkyDrive in the Lowcountry, as they exemplify South Carolina's vision of being the new home of American innovation. SkyDrive’s Advanced Air Mobility solutions are set to transform the future of aviation, and we are excited to see this pioneering technology take root in our state. Starting in the Lowcountry, SkyDrive has expanded its efforts to include the Greenville area, Greenville Downtown Airport, and Columbia Metropolitan Airport, working closely with local airports and service providers to bring these cutting-edge services to life. We look forward to continuing our collaboration with SkyDrive as we build a brighter, more innovative future for aviation and economic growth in South Carolina.”

About SkyDrive Inc.

SkyDrive was formally established in July 2018 after testing flying car concepts and prototypes from 2014 with the mission of “taking the lead in the once-in-a-century mobility revolution.” Its vision is to create a future where everyone has access to eVTOLs as their daily transportation in Japan and across the world. The company succeeded in the first crewed eVTOL flight test in Japan in 2019 and its eVTOL “SKYDRIVE” is in the process of acquiring its Japan Civil Aviation Bureau and Federal Aviation Administration certifications. SkyDrive has been selected as a company to participate in the Advanced Air Mobility project at Expo 2025 Osaka, Kansai, Japan. SkyDrive began production of “SKYDRIVE” in March 2024 at the plant owned by official production partner Suzuki Motor Corporation. SkyDrive is headquartered in Toyota, Aichi Prefecture. Tomohiro Fukuzawa is the CEO of the company.

For more information, please visit: https://en.skydrive2020.com/

Editor’s Note:

(*1) “eVTOL” is an abbreviation for electric vertical takeoff and landing. eVTOL aircraft are characterized by electrification, automation, and vertical takeoff and landing. It is also called Advanced Air Mobility (AAM) or Urban Air Mobility (UAM).

(*2) The two companies, SAI Flight Services, Inc., which provides flight services, and SAI Flight Support Inc., which handles maintenance, are collectively referred to as 'SAI Flight.'

(*3) “SKYDRIVE” is a product name of SkyDrive Model SD-05.