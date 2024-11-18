Alight to Enhance the Employee Experience with Launch of Alight Worklife® on Microsoft Teams

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Alight, Inc. (NYSE: ALIT), a leading cloud-based human capital and technology-enabled services provider and Avanade, a leading Microsoft expert, today announced a collaboration to integrate Alight Worklife ® with Microsoft Teams. This novel integration empowers employers to further enhance their employee’s benefits experience by providing seamless access to benefits and wellbeing information directly within the Teams platform.

The application will be available to employers who utilize both Teams and Alight Worklife, beginning with the next release of the Alight Worklife platform. By integrating benefits access directly into employees’ daily software, the Alight Worklife integration for Teams will simplify benefits access, boost awareness, enable greater utilization, and enhance the overall employee experience and wellbeing.

“Today’s workforce expects benefits interactions to be simple, intuitive, and connected with their daily technology experiences," said Josh Welch, EVP of product management at Alight. "By partnering with Avanade to deeply integrate the unique content and capabilities of Alight Worklife into Microsoft Teams, we are excited to help employers continue to transform how they can better engage employees in their benefits and enable a better return on those important investments."

Alight partnered with Avanade to co-develop the seamless integration of the Alight Worklife experience into Teams. This collaboration provides secure user validation, personalized content and convenient account summaries for each employee. Through this integration, employees can access their benefits and wellbeing information within the familiar Teams environment, minimizing the need for multiple logins or switching between applications. The synergy leverages Avanade's extensive expertise in Microsoft solutions to enable a robust and user-friendly experience, enhancing both productivity and engagement.

“Avanade is delighted to partner with Alight as they continue to transform the benefits industry,” said Katie Brown, General Manager US Midwest, Avanade. "By using the power of Microsoft Teams alongside Alight’s technology, employers will be better equipped to meet the needs of their people strategy with a more seamless, intuitive, and personalized experience that Alight is bringing to their clients.”

Alight Worklife brings a personalized and intuitive employee experience, purpose-built workflows and real-time insights directly into Teams through features like:

AI Personalized Recommendations : Providing employees with personalized information and to-dos related to their benefits and suggested actions.

: Providing employees with personalized information and to-dos related to their benefits and suggested actions. Interactive Virtual Assistant (IVA) : Alight’s integrated AI-based assistant offers 24/7 support, answering questions and providing benefits information to employees in their Teams experience.

: Alight’s integrated AI-based assistant offers 24/7 support, answering questions and providing benefits information to employees in their Teams experience. Account Summary: A new Alight Worklife dashboard within Teams highlights essential benefits and account information at a glance.

A new Alight Worklife dashboard within Teams highlights essential benefits and account information at a glance. Seamless Access: Secure, continuous authentication into Alight Worklife from Teams throughout the work day.

"People should have in-the-moment access to critical HR information while using their everyday work tools," said Pete Daderko, Senior Director, Microsoft Teams Product Marketing. "We continue to see the value in bringing the right HR information to employees where they need it, including Microsoft Teams. The Alight Worklife integration brings key information to employees directly in Teams so they can take actions on key benefits and wellbeing related transactions provided by Alight Worklife."

About Alight Solutions

Alight is a leading cloud-based human capital technology and services provider for many of the world’s largest organizations and over 35 million people and dependents. Through the administration of employee benefits, Alight helps clients gain a benefits advantage while building a healthy and financially secure workforce by unifying the benefits ecosystem across health, wealth, wellbeing, absence management and navigation. Our Alight Worklife® platform empowers employers to gain a deeper understanding of their workforce and engage them throughout life’s most important moments with personalized benefits management and data-driven insights, leading to increased employee wellbeing, engagement and productivity. Learn more about the Alight Benefits Advantage™ at alight.com.

About Avanade

Avanade is the world’s leading expert on Microsoft. Trusted by over 5,000 clients worldwide, we deliver reliable, AI-driven solutions that solve business challenges of all sizes and unlock the full potential of people and technology. We empower organizations to use Microsoft technology to optimize operations, drive growth, and foster innovation, enabling them to excel in delivering exceptional customer experiences. Together with Accenture, we combine global scale with local expertise in AI, cloud, data analytics, cybersecurity, and ERP to create human-centered experiences. We are committed to doing what matters for our clients, their customers, employees and partners by designing solutions that prioritize people and drive meaningful impact. Since 2000, Avanade has leveraged its close partnership with Microsoft to bring the latest technologies to market, serving as Microsoft’s "Client Zero" and earning, with Accenture, Microsoft’s Global SI Partner of the Year Award a record 19 times. As a purpose-driven and responsible organization, Avanade champions diversity, inclusion, and sustainability, ensuring our work benefits society as well as drives business success. Avanade. Do what matters. Learn more at www.avanade.com and follow us on LinkedIn.