New DoorDash Features to Shop, Save, and Celebrate This Season with Ease

Let DoorDash be your one-stop shop for everything you need this holiday season, delivered to your doorstep in minutes.

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--This holiday season, DoorDash is here to help you spend less time running errands and more time sipping hot cocoa with your loved ones. Whether you’re hosting a holiday gathering, finding the perfect gift, or prepping for a feast, we’re introducing a host of new features designed to make shopping locally easier, faster, and more affordable.

‘Tis the Season for Hassle-Free Shopping

The holidays are hectic, but your shopping doesn’t have to be. Whether it’s last-minute essentials like wrapping paper, milk, and cookies or the perfect bottle of rum for spiked eggnog, we’ve got you covered.

Find exactly what you want: We’re redesigning how you shop for retail products on DoorDash. Now you can search for an item across merchants, with prices and estimated delivery times displayed all in one view. We’ve started with alcohol* — so you can easily find your favorite bottle of bubbly for New Year’s Eve — and we’re rolling out the update nationwide across retail categories including beauty, electronics, and more in the coming months.

We’re redesigning how you shop for retail products on DoorDash. Now you can search for an item across merchants, with prices and estimated delivery times displayed all in one view. We’ve started with alcohol* — so you can easily find your favorite bottle of bubbly for New Year’s Eve — and we’re rolling out the update nationwide across retail categories including beauty, electronics, and more in the coming months. Import your grocery lists: We’re launching a faster, easier way to build your grocery basket. Simply import from the Reminders app on iOS or paste your grocery list into the DoorDash app to add the items you need to your cart in minutes.

We’re launching a faster, easier way to build your grocery basket. Simply import from the Reminders app on iOS or paste your grocery list into the DoorDash app to add the items you need to your cart in minutes. Cook like a pro: Need holiday feast inspo? We’ve teamed up with Bon Appétit to give you free access to some of their most-loved, chef-inspired dishes, from no-knead focaccia to chocolate chip cookies, and get all the ingredients you need delivered to your door. To make your list (without having to check it twice), simply choose a recipe from our expertly-crafted catalog, tap the option to “shop the recipe,” select your store, and let us handle the rest — no grocery runs required!

Need holiday feast inspo? We’ve teamed up with Bon Appétit to give you free access to some of their most-loved, chef-inspired dishes, from no-knead focaccia to chocolate chip cookies, and get all the ingredients you need delivered to your door. To make your list (without having to check it twice), simply choose a recipe from our expertly-crafted catalog, tap the option to “shop the recipe,” select your store, and let us handle the rest — no grocery runs required! Bundle multiple errands in a single order: In 2021 we introduced DoubleDash, enabling you to add items from an additional store to your order after you checked out — with no additional delivery fee. Now, we’re making it easier to plan your multi-store DoorDash order by allowing you to add items from multiple nearby stores to your order before you checkout. This way, you can confidently get everything you need bundled into one order, all without paying an additional delivery fee — it’s a Christmas miracle!

In 2021 we introduced DoubleDash, enabling you to add items from an additional store to your order after you checked out — with no additional delivery fee. Now, we’re making it easier to plan your multi-store DoorDash order by allowing you to add items from multiple nearby stores to your order you checkout. This way, you can confidently get everything you need bundled into one order, all without paying an additional delivery fee — it’s a Christmas miracle! Holiday Hack: Whether you’re mailing a gift to a loved one or returning a package, you can use Package Pickup to request a Dasher to pick up prepaid packages from your home and drop them off at a local UPS, FedEx, or USPS for a flat fee.

Sleigh the Gifting Game

Whether you’ve nailed down the perfect gift or are stumped on what to get, we’re making gifting as easy as (pumpkin) pie.

Send gifts to everyone on your list: With just a few taps, our gifting experience makes it smoother than ever to send thoughtful gifts complete with personalized notes to everyone on your list. We’ve got everything from sweet treats and bottles of bubbly to flowers and the latest makeup must-haves.

With just a few taps, our gifting experience makes it smoother than ever to send thoughtful gifts complete with personalized notes to everyone on your list. We’ve got everything from sweet treats and bottles of bubbly to flowers and the latest makeup must-haves. For the hard-to-shop-for: Not sure what to get? Choose from physical and digital gift cards from hundreds of merchants, including DoorDash gift cards, all in the same place, and select whether you want it delivered straight to their inbox or front door. And from 11/29 to 12/20, enjoy 5%-10% off select digital gift cards.******* Now that’s a wrap on holiday shopping!**

Not sure what to get? Choose from physical and digital gift cards from hundreds of merchants, including DoorDash gift cards, all in the same place, and select whether you want it delivered straight to their inbox or front door. And from 11/29 to 12/20, enjoy 5%-10% off select digital gift cards.******* Now that’s a wrap on holiday shopping!** Holiday Hack: Take the guesswork out of finding the perfect gift by offering your loved ones a DashPass membership, which includes access to exclusive deals, members-only benefits like discounted rideshare with Lyft and streaming with Max, and unlimited $0 delivery fees and reduced service fees on eligible orders. It’s a gift that keeps on giving for any occasion, with savings all year-round. The best part? You won’t have to wrap it!

DashPassing All the Way

DashPass continues to be the most affordable way to order on DoorDash, with members saving an average of $5 on every eligible order.*** We’re obsessed with finding new ways to provide unbeatable savings, convenience, and access to consumers to shop for anything in their neighborhood — it’s the gift that keeps on saving.

SNAP/ EBT recipients save more: We’re introducing a new, one-year discounted DashPass plan for SNAP/ EBT recipients. Eligible customers who sign up for the plan can enjoy one year of DashPass benefits — like $0 delivery fees and reduced service fees on eligible orders, exclusive offers, and more — for just $4.99/month****. This is a critical expansion of our commitment to broaden food access and reduce barriers to fresh groceries so millions of customers can set the table with their favorite dishes every day.

We’re introducing a new, one-year discounted DashPass plan for SNAP/ EBT recipients. Eligible customers who sign up for the plan can enjoy one year of DashPass benefits — like $0 delivery fees and reduced service fees on eligible orders, exclusive offers, and more — for just $4.99/month****. This is a critical expansion of our commitment to broaden food access and reduce barriers to fresh groceries so millions of customers can set the table with their favorite dishes every day. Holiday Hack: Last month, we launched a partnership with Lyft to provide DashPass members monthly rideshare benefits at no additional cost. DashPass members can link their DoorDash and Lyft accounts to unlock exclusive monthly benefits and substantial discounts, including 50% off up to 4 scheduled rides to the airport through the end of the year.***** DashPass members now have even more ways to save on everything from meals and groceries to streaming and transportation.

Your Door to Holiday Deals

With DoorDash’s holiday savings event, you can get great deals on everything you need delivered to your door in under an hour. It's so effortless and affordable, you might feel a little naughty about it.

Last-minute gifts? Check. That fancy charcuterie board you swore you'd make? Handled. Stockings? Stuffed. Even that Black Friday deal you slept through? We got you.

Slash the Price Twice with DashPass: For Black Friday and Cyber Monday, DoorDash is offering unbeatable savings. Get an additional $20 off retail orders of $60+ from 11/29 to 12/5.* You read that right — that’s an additional discount on top of the in-store discount when you order from national favorites like Best Buy, Lowes, Dick’s Sporting Goods, Sally Beauty, and more. Talk about a steal of a deal!

For Black Friday and Cyber Monday, DoorDash is offering unbeatable savings. Get an additional $20 off retail orders of $60+ from 11/29 to 12/5.* You read that right — that’s an additional discount the in-store discount when you order from national favorites like Best Buy, Lowes, Dick’s Sporting Goods, Sally Beauty, and more. Talk about a steal of a deal! Gifting, hosting, and toasting on demand: Get everything you need for your holiday celebrations and enjoy the biggest deals of the season on gifts, groceries, and restaurants from 12/6 to 12/24. Check out the full list of offers here.

Let DoorDash be your one-stop shop for everything you need this holiday season, delivered to your doorstep in minutes. Whether you’re stocking up on last-minute ingredients, finding the perfect gift, or bundling your errands into one easy order, we’ve got you covered. Less time braving the stores means more time for what really matters — snacking on peppermint bark, cozying up by the fire, and spending time with loved ones.

About DoorDash

DoorDash (NASDAQ: DASH) is a technology company that connects consumers with their favorite local businesses in more than 30 countries across the globe. Founded in 2013, DoorDash builds products and services to help businesses innovate, grow, and reach more customers. DoorDash is your door to more: the local commerce platform dedicated to enabling merchants to thrive in the convenience economy, giving consumers access to more of their communities, and providing work that empowers.

*Must be 21+ to order alcohol. Drink responsibly. Alcohol available only in select markets.

**Note that third-party gift cards are only available in select markets.

***Savings are estimated and are based on average savings for DashPass members and do not include the subscription fees members pay.

****DashPass benefits apply only to eligible orders from DashPass merchants that meet the minimum subtotal requirement, excluding fees and taxes. Subtotal minimums will be identified on DoorDash for each DashPass eligible merchant. Other fees (including service fee), taxes, and gratuity still apply. To be eligible to receive the promotional $4.99/month DashPass pricing for one year, you must have placed an order on DoorDash and paid for that order with a valid SNAP/ EBT card within six (6) months prior to signing up for this offer. After the first year of $4.99/month DashPass pricing, you will be charged the then-current full DashPass renewal price (plus applicable taxes) automatically on a recurring monthly or annual basis (based on the plan you select) until you cancel. The DashPass membership fee may be charged to any payment method in your DoorDash account. DashPass terms here and cancellation instructions here.

*****Offer valid through 12/31/2024. Must have an active DashPass account linked to a Lyft account. Offer only valid for scheduled rides to an airport booked through the Lyft platform. Maximum value of discount is $25 per discounted scheduled ride to an airport. Discount applies to subtotal only; does not apply to fees, taxes, and gratuity. Limit 4 per person. Fees, taxes, and gratuity still apply. Offer will be applied automatically on qualifying Lyft rides. Valid for U.S. users only. Offer is subject to the DashPass terms, the Lyft Terms of Service and the DashPass x Lyft terms.

******Retail T&Cs: Offer valid through 12/5/24 on orders placed at participating merchants. Valid only on orders with a minimum subtotal of $60, excluding fees and taxes. Discount applies to subtotal only; does not apply to fees, taxes, and gratuity. If the full $20 value is not used on a single order, the remaining value will be forfeited. Not valid for pickup. Limit one per person. Not valid for the purchase of alcohol. Fees, taxes, and gratuity still apply. Only available to select users as indicated in their account associated with this email address. Must have an active DashPass account. Use promo code CYBER24 to redeem. See further terms and conditions at https://drd.sh/8ONpZP/.

*******From 11/29/24 to 12/5/24 and for DashPass users only, receive 10% off purchase of a digital DoorDash gift card or select digital third-party gift cards; limit 10 per person. From 12/6/24 to 12/20/24, receive 10% off (for DashPass users) or 5% off (for non-DashPass users) purchase of a digital DoorDash gift card or select digital third-party gift cards; limit 2 per person. Must purchase from the DoorDash app or website. Maximum discount $20 per purchase. Discount will be automatically applied at checkout. Must have a valid DoorDash account. Only available in the U.S. as determined by DoorDash in its sole discretion. See additional terms here.