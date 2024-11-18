Namara Announces IPS® Corporation as Exclusive Distributor of Namara Smart Water Control System

COLLIERVILLE, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Namara Water Technologies, Inc., developer of the most advanced smart water control system on the market, has named IPS® Corporation as an exclusive distributor. Recognized as a leading provider of water and flow management solutions for professional end-users as well as structural and assembly adhesives, IPS® Corporation will have exclusive distribution rights for the Namara Smart Water Control System at plumbing wholesalers in the United States and Canada.

“A truly revolutionary plumbing solution, the Namara Smart Water Control System helps homeowners save water and money while helping them protect their investments and reduce their environmental impact, and we look forward to bringing this invaluable product to key target markets,” said Nick Cassella, President, Watertite Products (an IPS subsidiary). “Our initial focus will be on high-population areas where access to water is more limited, such as counties within Southern California, and we will use our experience in training and building relationships with plumbing contractors in those regions to help drive sales.”

The Namara Smart Water Control System’s patented variable flow valve technology actively and intuitively regulates water pressure, addressing the root cause of costly leak damage and water waste. Namara’s app-controlled smart valve allows customers to detect leaks, optimize appliance efficiency, schedule events, and track water usage to promote water sustainability. With a single solution, the home’s entire water system transforms into an intelligent, seamless safeguard — proactively preventing damage and reducing homeowner costs by up to 30%.

“We've engineered the market's most powerful smart water control system by solving what others have ignored: unregulated water pressure,” said TJ Cooley, Co-Founder and CEO of Namara Water Technologies. “Namara is built to be the reliable, all-in-one water management solution that puts homeowners in full control and plumbers can trust to ‘just work.’ It’s simple to install, reliable in action, and effortless to use. Through our partnership with IPS, we look forward to utilizing their team’s industry knowledge and distributor network to expand access to a smart, reliable water solution that empowers both homeowners and plumbers alike."

About Namara:

Namara Water Technologies is on a mission to make it easy for busy people to be smart, proactive, and efficient about water in their homes. Namara’s veteran team hails from the tech, builder, and plumbing world, and have purpose-built the market's most advanced smart water control system to benefit every stakeholder in home water management. Namara delivers what homeowners want, what insurers demand, and what builders and plumbers trust. For more information about the Namara Smart Water Control System, visit https://namarawater.ai/company/.

About IPS® Corporation:

IPS® Corporation is an industry-leading provider of water and flow management solutions as well as specialty adhesives solutions. Through continuous innovation for over a half-century, IPS® Corporation is enabling professional end-users in a variety of industries — such as plumbing and waterproofing — to do a faster, more professional job. IPS® Corporation was first to produce a reliable cement for use with PVC, CPVC, and ABS pipes and fittings, and first to introduce plastic recessed washing machine and ice maker outlet boxes. Today, our industry-leading products are proudly manufactured at facilities throughout the world and available through a nationwide network of customer-focused distributors. For more information about IPS® Corporation and its businesses, visit www.ipscorp.com.