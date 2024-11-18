Priceline Selects Affirm as Pay-Over-Time Provider for Priceline Partner Solutions

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Affirm (NASDAQ: AFRM), the payment network that empowers consumers and helps merchants drive growth, and Priceline, a leader in online travel, today announced an expanded partnership. Through their deepened collaboration, Affirm is the pay-over-time provider for Priceline’s B2B business, Priceline Partner Solutions. Beginning immediately, Priceline Partner Solutions partner brands — which span industries such as airlines, cruise lines, car rentals, hotels, and more — can offer approved travelers the ability to book trips now and pay over time, directly through their own websites.

“ Priceline Partner Solutions powers some of the most well-known brands in travel with Priceline’s leading technology, best-in-class rates and inventory,” said Matthew Shutt, Vice President & General Manager, Priceline Partner Solutions. “ Working with Affirm and offering their flexible payment options is a natural extension to our product suite and of our ongoing quest to help partners meet consumer needs.”

“ Travelers are increasingly eager for flexible, transparent payment options, and Affirm’s 25% growth in travel and ticketing last quarter shows the extent of that demand,” said Pat Suh, Affirm’s SVP of Revenue. “ For over five years, we have helped Priceline deliver a better experience for their customers, and we are excited to bring that same value to the travel brands using Priceline Partner Solutions.”

Priceline Partner Solutions partner brands can seamlessly integrate Affirm into their checkout flow by working with their account team. Once added, customers will see Affirm as a payment option for orders of $50 or more. After selecting Affirm, customers will go through a quick, real-time approval process, and if approved, can choose from personalized payment plans. Affirm ensures full transparency by displaying the total cost upfront and never charging any late or hidden fees.

Brands choose to integrate Affirm because it delivers clear value for their customers. This drives increased sales, higher average order values, and improved conversion rates. Interested brands can visit here to become a Priceline Partner Solutions partner and add Affirm to their checkout flow.

About Affirm

Affirm’s mission is to deliver honest financial products that improve lives. By building a new kind of payment network — one based on trust, transparency and putting people first — we empower millions of consumers to spend and save responsibly, and give thousands of businesses the tools to fuel growth. Unlike most credit cards and other pay-over-time options, we show consumers exactly what they will pay up front and never charge any late or hidden fees. Follow Affirm on social media: LinkedIn | Instagram | Facebook | X.

About Priceline

Priceline, part of Booking Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: BKNG], has been a leader in online travel for twenty-five years. Priceline’s proprietary deals technology pairs negotiation with innovation to analyze billions of data points to generate deep discounts for customers they can’t find anywhere else. Travelers have access to millions of hotels, flights, alternative accommodations, rental cars, cruises, vacation packages and experiences from trusted brands in over 116 countries around the world, 24/7 customer service and incremental savings when becoming a Priceline VIP. By making affordable travel within reach for all, Priceline helps millions of customers each year be there for the moments that matter to them. Because where your happy place meets your happy price, that place is Priceline.

Payment options through Affirm are subject to eligibility, and are provided by these lending partners: affirm.com/lenders. CA residents: Loans by Affirm Loan Services, LLC are made or arranged pursuant to California Finance Lender license 60DBO-111681.

