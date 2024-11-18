U.S. Bank Launches New Travel Center With Booking.com for Credit Cardholders

MINNEAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--U.S. Bank has unveiled a new travel booking platform for U.S. Bank credit cardholders to reserve hotels, flights and rental cars. The U.S. Bank Travel Center with Booking.com, powered by Rocket Travel by Agoda, elevates travel planning and booking experiences through Rocket Travel by Agoda’s advanced booking technology and global online travel planning expertise and support.

“ Whether paying for travel with points or cash, our cardholders will enjoy the convenience of planning their travel through a robust, easy-to-navigate online booking experience,” said Steve Mattics, head of U.S. Bank Retail Payment Solutions. “ Our cardholders’ travel planning and booking experience will be significantly enhanced with improved site navigation, cutting-edge technology, and the security and travel options that travelers demand today.”

Part of the bank’s efforts to continuously improve its credit card rewards and benefits experience, the U.S. Bank Travel Center with Booking.com will provide cardholders with special travel discount offers, 24x7 servicing, and same day booking capability. In addition to this new Travel Center, cardholders will be able to access several new cardholder rewards and benefits, including cash-back deals, merchant discount offers and Paze℠, an online checkout solution that, through tokenization, provides added security to transactions because the actual card number is not shared with merchants.

Cardholders will also have more travel options, thanks to U.S. Bank’s partnership with Rocket Travel by Agoda. As the strategic partnerships arm of Agoda, Rocket Travel by Agoda has access to more than 2.4 million properties worldwide from across the Booking Holdings (NASDAQ: BKNG) group of brands.

“ Our technology unlocks the full potential of the Booking Holdings group of brands for U.S. Bank cardholders,” said Sarah Moore, senior vice president of Rocket Travel by Agoda. “ Cardholders will find a transformed travel planning experience, more options, and deeper value in this new travel platform.”

About U.S. Bank

U.S. Bancorp, with more than 70,000 employees and $686 billion in assets as of September 30, 2024, is the parent company of U.S. Bank National Association. Headquartered in Minneapolis, the company serves millions of customers locally, nationally and globally through a diversified mix of businesses including consumer banking, business banking, commercial banking, institutional banking, payments and wealth management. U.S. Bancorp has been recognized for its approach to digital innovation, community partnerships and customer service, including being named one of the 2024 World’s Most Ethical Companies and Fortune’s most admired superregional bank. Learn more at usbank.com/about.

About Rocket Travel by Agoda

Rocket Travel by Agoda is the strategic partnerships arm of Agoda, part of Booking Holdings (NASDAQ: BKNG). Rocket Travel by Agoda partners with global brands to bring their customers rewarding and engaging travel experiences that deliver value, maximize rewards, and build customer loyalty for partners’ brands. Learn more at rockettravel.com.