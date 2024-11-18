Luma Financial Technologies and iPipeline Collaborate to Streamline Annuity and Life Insurance Solutions for Financial Advisors and Agents

CINCINNATI & EXTON, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Luma Financial Technologies (“Luma”), a global leader in structured products and insurance solutions, announces a collaboration with iPipeline®, a leading provider of digital solutions for the life insurance, annuities, and wealth management industries. Through this collaboration, Luma and iPipeline have developed a fully integrated solution that streamlines and simplifies workflows for Brokerage General Agencies (BGAs), Independent Marketing Organizations (IMOs), and broker-dealers, while enhancing accuracy and control. The solution is designed to drive efficiencies at every stage of the annuity and life insurance sales journey.

The integrated solution from Luma and iPipeline will simplify every stage of the annuity and life insurance process, from education and product comparison to transaction management and lifecycle support. Agents will now be able to access a comprehensive suite of tools, including error-free applications, e-signatures, and customizable configurations, designed to optimize workflow efficiency and enrich the overall client experience.

“ Our collaboration with iPipeline underscores our commitment to providing innovative technology that enhances the efficiency and effectiveness of advisors and agents handling annuity and life insurance solutions for their clients,” said Jay Charles, Managing Director, Head of Insurance Products at Luma Financial Technologies. “ By integrating iPipeline’s capabilities into our latest insurance offering, we’re setting a new benchmark for streamlined workflows and exceptional client service in annuities and life insurance.”

The collaboration provides advisors and agents with access to an extensive selection of standardized carrier products and advanced digital tools, all within a single, intuitive platform. Key features include a unified order entry interface that standardizes products across carriers, streamlined new business processing, and carrier-managed product rules and forms that ensure suitability for both carriers and distributors. These tools have been developed to save agents valuable time, while empowering them to deliver a higher standard of service and foster stronger client relationships.

“ We’re excited to integrate with Luma, one of the leaders in the BGA space. This partnership couples the dynamic compliance and order management system of iPipeline’s AFFIRM® with Luma’s award-winning platform to support life insurance and annuities,” said Joe Yurich, Chief Revenue Officer at iPipeline. “ The result is a streamlined integration that offers advisors and agents the ability to automate annuity sales and seamlessly manage the entire application process for their clients. We’re delighted to be able to provide advisors and agents with a way to speed up and simplify their workflows, while easily adapting to evolving regulatory requirements.”

By combining advanced digital tools within a seamless, all-in-one platform, Luma’s integration with iPipeline will empower advisors and agents to deliver personalized, efficient solutions that are tailored to each client’s needs, enabling superior client outcomes.

For more information about Luma Financial Technologies, please visit https://lumafintech.com.

For more information about iPipeline, please visit ipipeline.com.

About Luma Financial Technologies

Founded in 2018, Luma Financial Technologies ("Luma") has pioneered a cutting-edge fintech software platform that has been adopted by broker/dealer firms, RIA offices, and private banks around the world. By using Luma, institutional and retail investors have a fully customizable, independent, buy-side technology platform that helps financial teams more efficiently learn about, research, purchase, and manage alternative investments as well as annuities.

Luma gives these users the ability to oversee the full, end-to-end process lifecycle by offering a suite of solutions. These include education resources and training materials; creation and pricing of custom structured products; electronic order entry; and post-trade management. By prioritizing transparency and ease of use, Luma is a multi-issuer, multi-wholesaler, and multi-product option that advisors can utilize to best meet their clients' specific portfolio needs.

Headquartered in Cincinnati, OH, Luma also has offices in New York, NY, Miami, FL, Zurich, Switzerland, and Lisbon, Portugal. For more information, please visit Luma’s website, or follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

About iPipeline

iPipeline is a leading global provider of comprehensive and integrated digital solutions for the life insurance and financial services industries in North America, and life insurance and pensions industries in the UK. iPipeline couples one of the most expansive digital and automated platforms with one of the industry’s largest data libraries to accelerate, automate, and simplify various applications, processes, and workflows—from quote to commission—with seamless integration. The company’s vision is to help everyone achieve lasting financial security by delivering innovative solutions that connect, simplify, and transform the industry.

Since its establishment in 1995, iPipeline has helped protect more than 51 million people, and today is trusted around the world by more than 100 insurance carriers, and providers, and more than 2,500 broker-dealers, financial institutions, Brokerage General Agencies (BGAs), Independent Marketing Organizations (IMOs), and Managing General Agents (MGAs). Connected to more than 500,000 agents and advisers/advisors, the company collected nearly $77 billion in global life insurance premiums and annuities in 2023. iPipeline operates as a business unit of Roper Technologies (Nasdaq: ROP), a constituent of the Nasdaq 100, S&P 500® and Fortune 1000® indices.

For more information, please visit https://ipipeline.com/.