AMPYR Energy USA Announces Power Purchase Agreements for Two Utility Scale Solar Projects in South Carolina

LONG BEACH, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, AMPYR Energy USA ("AEUSA") announced the signing of long-term power purchase agreements for two projects totaling 195 peak megawatts (MWp) of utility scale solar energy generation in South Carolina. The PPAs were executed with Duke Energy and include four hours of energy storage for one of the projects. The execution of these contracts further demonstrates AMPYR Energy USA’s commitment to the US market and the Southeast region. These projects advance the company’s goal to strengthen and grow its US renewable energy project pipeline. Both projects will have a positive impact on the local economy by creating a significant number of construction jobs and also contributing to the local tax base for more than thirty years over their operating life.

“ AMPYR Energy USA is proud to be a part of the clean energy transition in the US and contribute towards the economic growth of the local communities in which we operate, while providing clean and reliable energy,” said Sumeet Bidani, Chief Development Officer of AEUSA. “ We continue to build upon and consolidate our position as a committed developer of renewable energy projects across various regions in the US. These projects represent two of the more advanced stage projects in our portfolio, and once operational, will supply electricity to power about 30,000 homes in South Carolina.”

ABOUT AMPYR Energy USA

AMPYR Energy USA is an independent solar power developer, headquartered in Long Beach, CA. The joint venture between AGP Sustainable Real Assets and Hartree Partners, is part of the AMPYR Group, which is a global renewables power platform with presence in seven countries across North America, Europe, Australia and Asia. AMPYR Group has a global portfolio of 365+ projects adding to over 12 GW of utility scale solar PV, wind, and battery storage capacity under development. The AMPYR Group has 12 offices across seven countries / four continents, and a team of over 100 professionals.

For more information, visit: https://www.ampyrenergyusa.com