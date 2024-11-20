Telness Tech partners with Lebara to Launch New Mobile Operator in Nigeria

STOCKHOLM--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Telness Tech, a leading telecom technology provider, is partnering with VAS2Nets and Lebara to launch a new Mobile Virtual Network Operator (MVNO) in Nigeria. The initiative will introduce a telecom service aimed at the rapidly growing telecommunications market in Nigeria. The operator will be powered by Telness Tech industry leading software and customer experience, while bringing Lebara, an internationally recognized telecom brand – to an entirely new region and expansive market.

In this ambitious partnership, several international telecom companies have joined forces to make this venture possible.

Lebara is one of world’s most recognized MVNOs with direct operations in five European markets, and brand licenses in further five countries - now including Nigeria. Telness Tech’s fully automated platform will streamline, automate the new operator, enabling industry leading customer experience. Processcom will also play a key role, providing the mobile core infrastructure necessary for the network’s functionality. With Vas2Nets as the leading partner, coordinating all international companies in this joint endeavor.

Martina Klingvall, CEO and Founder of Telness Tech, expressed excitement about the collaboration: " This international partnership allows us to bring our cutting-edge telecom technology to Nigeria and is an important step in Telness Tech’s rapid international expansion, following our recent entry into the U.S. market. To enable such a massively recognized brand as Lebara to enter yet another market, combined with our advanced technology and VAS2Nets local expertise - will bring a world class service that to Nigeria’s digital population."

The multi-million-dollar agreement spans several years and includes the launch of both prepaid and postpaid mobile services, with future for PBX solutions. Telness Tech will provide the critical OSS and BSS platforms, ensuring smooth customer management and operations. VAS2Nets, the lead partner, will spearhead the launch of this new operator, which aims to be one of the first new mobile operators to go live in Nigeria.

Teniola Stuffman, Group Executive Director of Business Development at Vas2Nets, highlighted the importance of the collaboration:

" This project enables us to offer Nigerians a high-quality, affordable mobile service through the combined expertise of VAS2Nets, Telness Tech, and Lebara and Processcom. Enabling us to deliver one of the first new mobile operators in Nigeria in years, and with the best technology and offerings on top of that. Rest assured, we’re very proud to lead this joint endeavor”

Daniel Upson, Director of Partnerships at Lebara, comments: “ I’m extremely excited about combining all of these capabilities together, between our brand, Telness Tech’s technology and VAS2Nets local expertise, I believe we will deliver a truly world class experience for mobile consumers in Nigeria.”

About Telness Tech

Telness Tech is international software company behind the highest-rated digital mobile operator in Europe, Telness, (4.9/5 on Trustpilot) and was originally founded in 2016. Telness Tech enables cloud-based mobile operators (MVNOs) and other telecommunications companies to launch fully digital user-centric solutions that maximize customer satisfaction and minimize costs through full automation

About VAS2Nets:

Vas2Nets is a technology solutions provider in Nigeria, focused on delivering high-quality telecom services that cater to the growing digital economy in West Africa. Providing a one-stop shop, to individual and business customers, to meet all their mobile digital services and digital banking requirements. VAS2Nets leverages its cutting-edge technology, expertise, licenses and relationships to deliver innovative mobile and digital solutions.

About Lebara:

Lebara is a leading international telecommunications brand known for providing affordable, reliable mobile services to diverse communities around the world. Since its inception, Lebara has grown to serve millions of customers across multiple countries, including the UK, Denmark, the Netherlands, France, and Germany. Through strategic brand licensing partnerships, Lebara is expanding into emerging markets, aiming to bridge the digital divide and connect people globally.