The Westaim Corporation Announces Amendment to Investment Agreement

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Westaim Corporation (“Westaim” or the “Company”) (TSXV: WED) announces that it has entered into an agreement (the “Amending Agreement”) amending the investment agreement and certain exhibits thereto entered into on October 9, 2024 among the Company, Wembley Group Partners, LP (the “Investor”), an affiliate of CC Capital Partners, Arena Investors Group Holdings, LLC, Daniel Zwirn and Lawrence Cutler (the “Initial Agreement” and, as amended by the Amending Agreement, the “Investment Agreement”), pursuant to which, among other transactions, the Investor agreed to make a US$250 million strategic investment in the Company via a private placement offering (the “Private Placement”) and, pursuant to a plan of arrangement under the Business Corporations Act (Alberta), the Company will complete a consolidation of its common shares (the “Common Shares”) on the basis of one post-consolidation Common Share for every six pre-consolidation Common Shares (the “Share Consolidation”) and change its jurisdiction of incorporation from the Province of Alberta in Canada to the State of Delaware in the United States of America (the “Redomiciliation”).

The Initial Agreement originally contemplated that the Share Consolidation and Redomiciliation would occur concurrently with the closing of the Private Placement. The parties entered into the Amending Agreement to provide that, among other things, the Share Consolidation and Redomiciliation may occur prior to, and independent of, the closing of the Private Placement, without regard to the satisfaction or waiver of the closing conditions for the Private Placement contemplated by the Initial Agreement (subject to obtaining the requisite shareholder and court approvals). The Company is pursuing the Redomiciliation independent of the Private Placement because the Redomiciliation is intended to enhance shareholder value over the long term by, among other things, facilitating the attraction of capital, aligning the domicile of the parent entity within the location of operations, and ensuring that the Company will not be treated as a “passive foreign investment company” for U.S. federal income tax purposes following the Redomiciliation. Pursuant to the Investment Agreement, completion of the Redomiciliation and Share Consolidation are conditions to closing of the Private Placement.

About Westaim

Westaim is a Canadian investment company specializing in providing long-term capital to businesses operating primarily within the global financial services industry. The Company invests, directly and indirectly, through acquisitions, joint ventures and other arrangements, with the objective of providing its shareholders with capital appreciation and real wealth preservation. Westaim’s strategy is to pursue investment opportunities with a focus towards the financial services industry and grow shareholder value over the long term. Westaim’s investments include significant interests in Arena and the Arena FINCOs. Arena and the Arena FINCOs are defined in the notes to Westaim’s unaudited interim consolidated financial statements for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2024 and 2023 and the related MD&A. The Common Shares are listed and posted for trading on the TSX Venture Exchange (the “TSXV”) under the trading symbol “WED”.

