KBRA Upgrades Greater Orlando Aviation Authority Airport Facilities Revenue Bonds to AA+; Assigns AA Rating to Priority Subordinate Airport Facilities Revenue Bonds

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--KBRA has upgraded the rating on the Greater Orlando Aviation Authority Airport Facilities Revenue Bonds (Senior Lien) to AA+. The AA+ rating applies to the Airport Facilities Revenue Bonds, Series 2024 (AMT) and parity Senior Lien Bonds. The Authority's Priority Subordinated Airport Facilities Revenue Bonds, Series 2024 (AMT) are assigned a AA rating. The Outlook on both liens is Stable.

Key Credit Considerations

The rating was assigned because of the following key credit considerations:

Credit Positives

Steady historical growth and resilient post-pandemic recovery in passenger traffic supported by MCO’s unique market position as a premier global tourist destination and its rapidly expanding population and resource base.

Mainly O&D passenger base with highly diverse airline mix.

Sound financial operations, with significant funding derived from non-airline sources. CPE is forecast to remain low throughout the remainder of the Authority’s current CIP. Liquidity is ample.

Credit Challenges

The air service market remains largely discretionary in nature, increasing its susceptibility to exogenous shocks. However, this risk continues to diminish, in our view, due to the exceptional growth and diversification of the service area economy.

The potential exists for the debt funded portion of the remaining CIP to exceed projections given potential inflationary impacts, limitations on external funding, and the diminished purchasing power of the PFC (which has remained at $4.50 per enplaned passenger since 2000).

Rating Sensitivities

For Upgrade

Realization of forecasted enplanement growth with accompanying strong revenue performance and continued diversification of non-aviation funding streams.

For Downgrade

Trend of diminished liquidity levels and/or debt metrics.

Persistent, severe declines in passenger traffic that pressure operating performance and liquidity.

