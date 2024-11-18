Daly Seven Inks Enterprise Deal with EVPassport to Provide EV Charging for Hotel Guests Across their Assets

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--EVPassport, a global EV charging network, today announced a strategic partnership with Daly Seven, a leading owner and operator in the hospitality industry, to provide electric vehicle (EV) charging stations across Daly Seven’s portfolio of 42 properties in North Carolina, South Carolina, and Virginia, further expanding its footprint in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern regions of the United States.

Daly Seven is recognized as an experienced hotel operator and asset manager by Hilton Hotel Corporation, Marriott International, Hyatt, InterContinental Hotels Group, and Best Western Hotels & Resorts. Under this deal, Daly Seven properties will have access to EVPassport’s innovative and reliable hardware, exclusive cloud-based software, and connected infrastructure technology through the EVPassport infrastructure-as-a-service (IaaS) platform. With EVPassport, hotels and their guests will benefit from a turnkey solution that prioritizes the customer experience through high reliability and an easy-to-use charging experience.

"More hotel guests are driving electric vehicles today than ever before and looking for hotels that provide a seamless, reliable charging experience,” said Hooman Shahidi, Co-founder and CEO of EVPassport. “Through our enterprise partnership with Daly Seven, hotels can deliver a superior EV charging experience that drives guest satisfaction and engagement, operational efficiency, and ancillary income opportunities while further sustainability. We’re proud to support Daly Seven in this critical era of technological advancement.”

“Today's environmentally conscious travelers expect hotels to provide sustainable options, such as convenient EV charging,” said Joe Daly, Chief Executive Officer of Daly Seven. “EVPassport’s trusted charging solutions empower our hotel properties to reaffirm their commitment to providing a premier guest experience through delivering a convenient, reliable charging experience to guests. Together with EVPassport, we are proud to drive innovation and advance sustainability across the hospitality space, ensuring better outcomes for guests and hotels alike.”

According to a recent study by MIT researchers, hotels and businesses within about 300 feet of an EV charging station see sales increase compared to similar businesses that don't have a charger nearby. That adds to several hundred dollars of extra revenue at each store annually. The EVPassport and Daly Seven partnership represents a pivotal step in shaping a more innovative and efficient hospitality sector.

Learn more about EVPassport and EV charging solutions for hospitality at www.evpassport.com/solutions/hospitality.

About EVPassport LLC

EVPassport LLC is the Nation’s most reliable EV Charging Network. The company was founded by a team of leaders across technologies, enterprise software, and financial services. Together, the founding team represents experience from companies like X, Oracle, Salesforce, Booz Allen, and the White House. EVPassport is the technological evolution of EV charging software and hardware for forward-thinking companies worldwide that place a high value on the satisfaction of their customers. EVPassport is based in Santa Monica, California, and is backed by a $25-billion-dollar private equity firm. Some of EVPassport’s customers include Fairfield Residential, Ace Parking, Brookfield, MJW Investments, Nuveen, and National Development. To learn more, please visit www.evpassport.com.

About Daly Seven, Inc.

Daly Seven, Inc. is a family-owned, award-winning hotel development and management company that has been operating hotels since its first property in 1983 and currently has 42 properties in NC, SC and VA. The Greensboro, NC-based company is recognized as an experienced hotel operator by Hilton Hotel Corporation, Marriott International, Hyatt, InterContinental Hotels Group and Best Western Hotels & Resorts, and is a proud supporter of local communities and charities. We invite you to visit our website or connect with us on LinkedIn to learn more.