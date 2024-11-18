Meatable Welcomes Strategic Investment From Betagro, a Leading Meat Industry Company, Marking a Significant Milestone in Cultivated Meat

SINGAPORE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Meatable, the pioneering cultivated meat technology company dedicated to creating sustainable, real meat without harming animals, is excited to announce a strategic investment from Betagro Ventures, the corporate venture capital arm of one of Asia’s most prominent food companies based in Thailand. This partnership is a landmark achievement as Betagro becomes the first meat company in Asia to invest in Meatable, highlighting its commitment to innovative, sustainable food solutions. It reinforces Meatable’s mission to reshape the future of protein production as global demand for meat continues to rise.

Betagro’s investment signals strong confidence in Meatable’s groundbreaking cell-based technology, which is capable of producing high-quality pork and beef that mirror the taste, texture, and nutritional profile of conventionally produced meat. This collaboration will accelerate Meatable’s growth and market entry into Asia, a region where demand for sustainable, scalable food options is rapidly increasing.

Paving the way for sustainable growth in Asia

Meatable’s revolutionary approach uses opti-ox™, a proprietary stem cell technology recognized by TIME as one of the best inventions of 2024. This technology enables the production of real meat without harvesting animals, substantially reducing environmental impact. Betagro’s investment in the technology aligns with its strategic goals of expanding its sustainable initiatives and offering diverse, high-quality protein options to its customers.

“ We are delighted to welcome Betagro as our first investor from the traditional meat industry,” said Jeff Tripician, CEO of Meatable. “ This investment is not just a testament to the potential of our cultivated meat technology, but also a strong indication that established food leaders like Betagro are willing to champion innovation for a sustainable future. With their deep understanding of the Asian market and extensive network, we are confident that this partnership will significantly enhance our ability to bring cultivated meat to tables across Asia.”

“ Betagro Ventures’ investment into Meatable represents our Group’s commitment to innovation and driving sustainable change across the food industry,” said Chayadhorn Taepaisitphongse, Managing Director of Betagro Ventures. “ We firmly believe in the underlying technology and vision of Meatable, and look forward to partnering with the company to bring cultivated meats to consumers across Southeast Asia.”

With Betagro’s investment, Meatable is underlining its commitment to Asia and poised to expand its strategic partnerships throughout the continent. This collaboration opens the door to potential co-development projects and reinforces both companies’ missions to lead the food industry into a more sustainable future.

About Meatable

Headquartered in the Netherlands, Meatable is an innovative food technology company, aiming to deliver, at scale, cultivated meat that looks like, tastes like, and has the nutritional profile of traditional meat - because it is real meat. Meatable’s goal is to satisfy the world’s appetite for meat without harming people, animals or the planet. Its process centers around the use of pluripotent stem cells with patented opti-ox™ technology, which enables cells to multiply and differentiate into mature muscle and fat cells in a matter of days. Its technology has recently been recognized by TIME as one of the best inventions of 2024.

About Betagro Ventures

Betagro Ventures is Betagro PLC’s corporate venturing arm that focuses on establishing and scaling ventures that accelerate our communities’ access to better quality, more sustainable and fairly priced foods. Through both our venture building and venture capital efforts, we are dedicated to achieving three core missions: (1) to improve customers and end-consumers access to high quality foods, (2) to create new and sustainable sources of protein, and (3) to optimize existing agro-industrial-food supply chains.

About Betagro Public Co. Ltd.

Betagro Public Company Limited (“BTG”) is Thailand’s leading integrated food company dedicated to enriching people’s lives with better food. Our business covers the end-to-end value chain, including animal feed and pharmaceuticals, livestock, swine and poultry products, eggs, processed foods, pet food and food distribution. We currently operate across Thailand, Cambodia and Laos and export to more than 20 countries worldwide. Furthermore, BTG places the utmost importance on conducting business in line with the United Nations Sustainable Develop Goals (SDGs) and operating under the ESG framework to create sustainable growth for all stakeholders.