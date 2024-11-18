nVent Collaborates with NVIDIA on AI-Ready Liquid Cooling Solutions

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) (“nVent”), a global leader in electrical connection and protection solutions, today announced that it is collaborating with NVIDIA (NYSE:NVDA) to deploy liquid cooling solutions at scale supporting the NVIDIA GB200 NVL72 and next-generation platforms.

The collaboration is expected to deliver cutting-edge, built-to-spec liquid cooling technology to enhance the performance and energy efficiency of NVIDIA-powered data centers. nVent is a leader in liquid cooling, providing resilient and sustainable solutions for the next generation of computing supporting AI demand.

nVent is contributing to active development programs with hyperscale and high-performance computing (HPC) customers, delivering customized liquid cooling solutions that support NVIDIA NVL36 and NVL72 deployments. nVent worked with NVIDIA to define a reference architecture that utilizes nVent’s coolant distribution unit, liquid-to-air heat exchanger and manifold products. This helps data center designers save time during design and implementation, while delivering the capability to cool high-compute-density data centers.

nVent’s world-class engineering hubs, on-site labs and production facilities have produced liquid cooling technology that is tested and customized to support NVIDIA platforms, enabling customers to deploy and scale next-generation AI technology.

“nVent is delivering the future of liquid cooling. We design customized technologies that manage the operating temperatures of high-performance chips, driving efficiency, scalability and sustainability for our customers,” said Eric Osborn, nVent VP and general manager, data center solutions. “Our solutions enhance performance and reliability for next-generation technology.”

“Extensive time and sophisticated AI abilities are required to design and build complex data centers,” said Dion Harris, director of accelerated computing at NVIDIA. “Through NVIDIA’s collaboration with innovators such as nVent, customers can take advantage of enhanced performance and scale, accelerating the next generation of data center performance for HPC workloads at scale, faster than ever.”

nVent has also collaborated with NVIDIA to deliver solutions for the Open Compute Project (OCP) community. OCP brings scale and velocity to the fast-growing data center industry through open-source design concepts for data centers. This work will help meet growing demand for data center solutions by easing supply chain constraints and improving the reliability of technology around the globe.

nVent provides standard and custom solutions for the next generation of computing, supported by its global scale and capacity. Learn more about nVent's liquid cooling portfolio for AI deployment at scale here.

About nVent

nVent is a leading global provider of electrical connection and protection solutions. We believe our inventive electrical solutions enable safer systems and ensure a more secure world. We design, manufacture, market, install and service high performance products and solutions that connect and protect some of the world's most sensitive equipment, buildings and critical processes. We offer a comprehensive range of enclosures, electrical connections and fastening and thermal management solutions across industry-leading brands that are recognized globally for quality, reliability and innovation. Our principal office is in London and our management office is in the United States in Minneapolis. Our robust portfolio of leading electrical product brands dates back more than 100 years and includes nVent CADDY, ERICO, HOFFMAN, ILSCO, RAYCHEM and SCHROFF. Learn more at www.nvent.com.

nVent, CADDY, ERICO, HOFFMAN, ILSCO, RAYCHEM and SCHROFF are trademarks owned or licensed by nVent Services GmbH or its affiliates.