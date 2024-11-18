Continuum Powders Qualifies Reclaimed Metal Powders for Renishaw’s RenAM 500

HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Continuum Powders is pleased to announce a significant collaboration with Renishaw, a global leader in precision engineering and additive manufacturing. As part of this collaboration, Continuum Powders has officially qualified its metal powders for use on Renishaw's RenAM 500 series of additive manufacturing (AM) machines. This milestone further establishes Continuum's position as a key player in the high-quality and sustainable advanced manufacturing materials sector.

The qualification of Continuum's powders for the RenAM 500 series demonstrates their compatibility and performance when used in Renishaw's additive manufacturing systems. This synergy paves the way for enhanced circularity in additive manufacturing, providing a reliable, reclaimed material source to Renishaw's customers who seek to integrate more sustainable practices into their production lines.

“The quality of Continuum Powders' materials and their commitment to what they call the circular metal economy align perfectly with Renishaw's vision for a more sustainable manufacturing future,” said John Laureto, AM Business Manager at Renishaw, Inc. “The availability of reclaimed metal powders that meet our exacting standards helps manufacturers reduce waste while maintaining peak performance.”

Continuum Powders' CEO, Rob Higby, also commented on the collaboration: “We are thrilled to have our reclaimed powders qualified for the RenAM 500 series. This collaboration highlights our shared commitment to delivering high-quality, sustainable solutions to the market, and we look forward to further developing reclaimed powders that help customers achieve both their performance and environmental goals.”

Renishaw joins other leaders in the additive manufacturing industry who have strategically collaborated with Continuum Powders to advance the adoption of reclaimed, high-performance metal powders. These efforts are part of Continuum's ongoing commitment to making advanced manufacturing more sustainable without sacrificing quality or performance.

At Formnext 2024, Contiunuum Powders will be exhibiting an oil and gas part made with their powder, built on a RenAM 500. Visit stand F19 to see the part or visit www.continuumpowders.com. for more details.

For more information on Continuum Powders' high-performance metal powders and sustainable initiatives, please visit www.continuumpowders.com.

Continuum is a portfolio company of Ara Partners, a global private equity firm focused on decarbonising the industrial economy.

About Renishaw:

Renishaw is a world leading supplier of measuring systems and manufacturing systems. Its products give high accuracy and precision, gathering data to provide customers and end users with traceability and confidence in what they’re making. This technology also helps its customers to innovate their products and processes.

It is a global business with over 5,000 employees located in the 36 countries where it has wholly owned subsidiary operations. The majority of R&D work takes place in the UK, with the largest manufacturing sites located in the UK, Ireland and India.

Renishaw is guided by its purpose: Transforming Tomorrow Together. This means working with its customers to make the products, create the materials, and develop the therapies that are going to be needed for the future.

Further information at www.renishaw.com

About Continuum Powders:

Continuum Powders is the leader in high-performance, sustainable metal powders with locations across the United States and Singapore. Continuum is the creator of The Greyhound M2P (melt to powder) Platform, a patented cradle-to-cradle process of recycling alloyed metal waste-stream products into powder in a single processing step. The platform affords customers the same high-quality spherical metal powder they use today while contributing significantly to their decarbonisation and sustainability programs by utilising Continuum Powders’ nearly carbon-free powder materials.

Continuum Powders is the only company that can combine industry-leading quality with extreme alloy flexibility, supply chain independence, and cost competitiveness while dramatically reducing carbon footprint versus traditional powders.

For more information on Continuum Powders products, please visit www.continuumpowders.com

About Ara Partners

Ara Partners is a global private equity and infrastructure investment firm focused on industrial decarbonisation. Founded in 2017, Ara Partners seeks to build and scale companies with significant decarbonisation impact across the industrial and manufacturing, chemicals and materials, energy efficiency and green fuels, and food and agriculture sectors. The company operates from offices in Houston, Boston, Washington, D.C., and Dublin. Ara Partners closed its third private equity fund in December 2023 with over $2.8 billion in capital commitments. As of December 31, 2023, Ara Partners had approximately $6.2 billion of assets under management.

For more information about Ara Partners, please visit www.arapartners.com