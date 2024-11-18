APAC Customer Enhances Border Security with Over $10M Investment in Cognyte Solutions

HERZLIYA, Israel--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ: CGNT) (“Cognyte”), a global leader in investigative analytics software, today announced two new agreements, valued at over $10 million combined, with a longstanding military intelligence customer in the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region. The customer is upgrading and expanding its use of Cognyte’s advanced technology to enhance its border security capabilities.

Border security is a critical priority for nations worldwide, necessitating sophisticated technologies to address evolving threats and ensure national safety. The first agreement involves upgrading the customer’s current Cognyte solutions to include the latest versions and capabilities, thereby enhancing their ability to secure their borders. In addition, the second agreement enables the customer to introduce a new solution following a rigorous evaluation process, during which Cognyte’s technology, strong local presence and deep understanding of the customer’s needs and challenges proved invaluable.

The expanded capabilities provided by both agreements will allow the customer to enhance their security measures by optimizing personnel allocation and preventing unauthorized access, thereby safeguarding national interests.

“Customers enthusiastically embrace Cognyte’s investigative analytics technology and frequently extend their investments to enable continued operational success,” said Efi Nuri, Chief Revenue Officer at Cognyte. “This speaks to Cognyte’s ability to deliver unique value and proven results for our customers year after year, decade after decade.”

About Cognyte Software Ltd.

Cognyte Software Ltd. is a global leader in investigative analytics software that empowers a variety of government and other organizations with Actionable Intelligence for a Safer World™. Our open interface software is designed to help customers accelerate and improve the effectiveness of investigations and decision-making. Hundreds of customers rely on our solutions to accelerate and conduct investigations and derive insights, with which they identify, neutralize and tackle threats to national security and address different forms of criminal and terror activities. Learn more at www.cognyte.com.

