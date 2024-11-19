Shareholders Overwhelmingly Approve the Change in Company Name to The Campbell's Company at Annual Meeting

CAMDEN, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, shareholders approved the change of the company’s official name from Campbell Soup Company to The Campbell’s Company (NASDAQ:CPB) (Campbell’s). The change reflects the company’s broad portfolio of leadership brands, from Campbell’s soup to Goldfish crackers and Rao’s pasta sauce. The new name will be effective following the filing of an amendment to the company’s certificate of incorporation with the state of New Jersey.

“ This subtle yet important change allows us to retain the iconic name recognition, reputation and equity we have built over 155 years while reflecting the full breadth of our portfolio—which I believe is the best in all of food,” said Mark Clouse, President and Chief Executive Officer, The Campbell’s Company. “ As The Campbell’s Company, we will build on our legacy of quality and innovation, while continuing to grow and meet the evolving needs of consumers.”

Clouse continued, “ We love soup and always will. The iconic red and white Campbell’s soup labels that consumers love will be on shelves forever.”

The company’s portfolio includes three $1 billion brands: Campbell's, Goldfish and Pepperidge Farm, with a fourth on the horizon in Rao’s. The company’s other leadership brands include Cape Cod, Chunky, Kettle Brand, Lance, Late July, Pace, Pacific Foods, Prego, Snack Factory Pretzel Crisps, Snyder’s of Hanover, Swanson and V8.

The change to the corporate name was first discussed at Campbell’s Fiscal 2025 Investor Day in September 2024 where the company outlined a new strategy and mission to set the standard for performance in the food industry.

The change does not impact the Campbell’s soup brand or packaging.

About Campbell’s

For 155 years, Campbell’s (NASDAQ:CPB) has been connecting people through food they love. Headquartered in Camden, N.J. since 1869, generations of consumers have trusted us to provide delicious and affordable food and beverages. Today, the company is a North American focused brand powerhouse, generating fiscal 2024 net sales of $9.6 billion across two divisions: Meals & Beverages and Snacks. Our portfolio of 16 leadership brands includes Campbell’s, Cape Cod, Chunky, Goldfish, Kettle Brand, Lance, Late July, Pace, Pacific Foods, Pepperidge Farm, Prego, Rao’s, Snack Factory Pretzel Crisps, Snyder’s of Hanover, Swanson and V8. For more information, visit our website.