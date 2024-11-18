Biofourmis Supports Expansion of Remote Patient Monitoring and Introduction of Home Based Hospital Care at Lee Health

NASHVILLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Biofourmis, a leading global technology-enabled care delivery company, and Lee Health, a not-for-profit health system comprised of five hospitals across Southwest Florida, are preparing to launch Hospital at Home, a home based hospital care model and expand their remote patient monitoring (RPM) program to support patients across the continuum.

Lee Health is a leader in the remote patient monitoring space, touting a 50% reduction in 30-day readmissions while also being one of the largest RPM programs in the country carrying an average daily census of more than 700 patients.

As part of the agreement, Biofourmis will support Lee Health’s entire RPM service line while also launching a new Hospital at Home program that will be the first of its kind in Southwest Florida. Hospital at Home is an alternative inpatient site of care whereby patients can receive hospital level care in the comfort of their own home. Bringing all of the resources, supplies, and care team to the patient’s home has demonstrated improved patient satisfaction and clinical outcomes.

The Biofourmis platform allows for continuous monitoring of patients with considerations such as integrated personal emergency response system, arrhythmia detection, fall detection and continuous vitals monitoring that could all seamlessly integrate through a single pane of glass to their command center nursing team who will monitor patients 24/7.

“Improving patient experience and supporting an environment that best promotes a patient’s health and well-being is of utmost importance for Lee Health,” said Jennifer Higgins, Chief Nursing Officer at Lee Health. “The Hospital at Home model utilizes technology at a new level, giving us the chance to allow patients to heal in their own home with support from our compassionate staff of nurses and doctors.”

To enhance the experience, Biofourmis is integrating with Lee Health’s Epic Electronic Health Record (EHR) system, ensuring critical patient data is accessible for continuity of care and efficient management of acute and post-acute care, even from a patient’s home. Biofourmis integrates FDA-cleared predictive analytics to identify any deterioration early while also reducing alarm fatigue for management of continuous vitals to improve nursing efficiencies.

The program can also coordinate and track other health services occurring simultaneously, ensuring efficiency for managing patient care supported through RPM logistics.

“Providing a reliable and seamless experience is paramount to adoption of these care at home models,” said Maulik Majmudar, Chief Medical Officer of Biofourmis and CopilotIQ. “Partnering with Lee Health’s best in class remote care team is exciting and aligns well with Biofourmis’ vision to enable comprehensive care at home across the full acuity spectrum. We look forward to continuing to collaborate and expand access to care in Southwest Florida with Lee Health.”

About Biofourmis

Biofourmis brings high-quality care and life-changing clinical trials to any person, anywhere. In October 2024, Biofourmis and CopilotIQ announced their strategic merger, creating the industry's first AI-driven platform that delivers in-home care across the full spectrum of pre-surgery to acute, post-acute, and chronic care. Biofourmis Care enables hospitals, health systems and payors to seamlessly extend care to patients at home across all levels of acuity. Biofourmis Connect streamlines clinical trials with powerful digital capabilities to bring the most effective therapies to market more efficiently. Biofourmis’ data-driven solutions leverage clinical devices, artificial intelligence, and an ecosystem of virtual clinical teams and in-home services to drive quality outcomes, improve operational efficiency, and lower costs.

About Lee Health

Since the opening of the first hospital in 1916, Lee Health has been a health care leader in Southwest Florida, constantly evolving to meet the needs of the community. A non-profit, integrated health care services organization, Lee Health is committed to the well-being of every individual served with a mission to care for all patient regardless of their ability to pay, focused on healthy living and community growth and improvement. Health care services are conveniently located throughout the community in four acute care hospitals, two specialty hospitals, outpatient centers, walk-in medical centers, primary care and specialty physician practices and other services across the continuum of care. Learn more at www.LeeHealth.org.