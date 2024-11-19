onsemi Hyperlux Sensors Selected for Subaru’s Next-Generation AI-Integrated EyeSight System

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--onsemi (Nasdaq: ON) announced today it will be the primary supplier of image sensors for Subaru’s next-generation EyeSight stereo-camera front sensing system in future vehicle models. onsemi's advanced Hyperlux AR0823AT image sensor will serve as the “eyes” of the system, tailored to capture the critical visual data required to feed into Subaru’s stereo-camera enabled artificial intelligence algorithm that will allow the car to make more accurate driving decisions and improve overall vehicle safety.

"Capturing precise and reliable visual data is paramount to the success of AI-enabled driver assistance systems and significantly improves overall vehicle safety,” said Hassane El-Khoury, president and CEO, onsemi. “The combination of high-performance imaging and compliance with key safety standards in onsemi’s Hyperlux image sensors will ensure Subaru’s next-generation system can interpret the driving environment and make accurate driving decisions.”

The Hyperlux AR0823AT features a whole pixel design, capturing clear images regardless of lighting conditions, and includes special controls to ensure the two sensors of the EyeSight stereo-camera capture images synchronously. This is essential for stereo vision systems that mimic human vision and enables the system to discern depth as well as the relative size and distance of objects in the vehicle’s path. Additionally, the sensor’s High Dynamic Range (HDR) allows for both brightly lit and shadowed areas of a scene to be captured in detail to ensure that the AI-enabled system can make accurate decisions.

“Subaru is committed to achieving the goal of ‘zero fatal road accidents in 2030*.’ We regard onsemi, a market leader in automotive image sensing technology, as a partner who shares our vision and dedication in pursuing safety, and we look forward to accelerating our collaborative efforts while leveraging our respective strengths,” said Eiji Shibata, executive officer and chief digital car officer (CDCO), Subaru Corporation. “To realize our vision, we will continue to enhance the performance of our next-generation AI-integrated EyeSight through the use of advanced image sensors such as the AR0823AT."

The Hyperlux AR0823AT is also equipped with functional safety features that meet Automotive Safety Integrity Level (ASIL) C standards, to uphold the safety and reliability of the driver assistance system. These features actively monitor the sensor’s functionality, and, if an issue is detected that could compromise the system's accuracy, they can enable actions such as resetting the camera or alerting the driver.

*Zero fatal road accidents among occupants of Subaru vehicles and people involved in collisions with Subaru vehicles, including pedestrians and cyclists

More Information:

About onsemi

onsemi (Nasdaq: ON) is driving disruptive innovations to help build a better future. With a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets, the company is accelerating change in megatrends such as vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure. onsemi offers a highly differentiated and innovative product portfolio, delivering intelligent power and sensing technologies that solve the world’s most complex challenges and leads the way to creating a safer, cleaner and smarter world. onsemi is recognized as a Fortune 500® company and included in the Nasdaq-100 Index® and S&P 500® index. Learn more about onsemi at www.onsemi.com.

onsemi and the onsemi logo are trademarks of Semiconductor Components Industries, LLC. All other brand and product names appearing in this document are registered trademarks or trademarks of their respective holders.

About Subaru Corporation

Subaru Corporation is a leading manufacturer in Japan, with automotive and aerospace businesses as the pillars of its operations. Guided by the vision of "Delivering Happiness to All," Subaru is dedicated to continuously enriching people's hearts, minds, and lives by providing "Enjoyment and Peace of Mind." This commitment goes beyond our products and services, encompassing all aspects of our business activities to enhance our core values. Subaru strives for sustainable growth of the Subaru Group and the creation of an enjoyable and sustainable society by fostering strong relationships with customers, retailers, communities, and all stakeholders.

