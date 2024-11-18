Westwood Wealth Management Partners with OneVest to Elevate Client and Advisor Experience

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--OneVest, a cutting-edge wealth management technology company, has been selected by Westwood Wealth Management, a trusted leader in comprehensive financial services, to be its wealth management software provider. This strategic move underscores Westwood Wealth Management’s commitment to delivering an exceptional client and advisor experience by integrating OneVest’s cutting-edge, highly configurable platform.

The adoption of OneVest’s configurable advisor platform will benefit Westwood Wealth Management’s private wealth advisors through a superior digital experience that streamlines operations, enabling them to focus less on administrative work, and more on serving their clients.

With OneVest’s advanced technology, Westwood Wealth Management will also enhance the overall client journey through a modern client portal. Clients will gain access to a branded mobile application, giving them insights into their finances through an easy and intuitive user experience. The adaptability of OneVest’s platform allows Westwood Wealth Management to tailor features and functionality that align with its client-focused service model, reinforcing the firm’s dedication to innovation and customization.

“We are excited to partner with OneVest and implement their highly configurable platform to enhance both the client and advisor experience,” said Brian Casey, President & CEO of Westwood Wealth Management and CEO of Westwood Holdings Group, Wealth Management’s parent company. “This collaboration is an important step in our mission to offer unparalleled financial services supported by the best technology available,” he continued.

Amar Ahluwalia, CEO of OneVest, expressed his enthusiasm for the new partnership. “We are delighted to support Westwood Wealth Management as they continue to elevate their client-centric approach. Our configurable platform is designed to empower firms like Westwood to craft unique experiences that reflect their brand and exceed client expectations.”

The integration of OneVest into Westwood Wealth Management’s operations marks a significant advancement in leveraging technology to enhance client engagement and advisor productivity. This partnership underscores Westwood’s dedication to innovation, ensuring clients receive premier service and a seamless, modern financial management experience.

ABOUT WESTWOOD HOLDINGS GROUP, INC.

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. is a focused investment management boutique and wealth management firm. Founded in 1983, Westwood offers a broad array of investment solutions to institutional investors, private wealth clients and financial intermediaries. The firm specializes in several distinct investment capabilities: U.S. Value Equity, Multi-Asset, Energy & Real Assets, Income Alternatives, Tactical Absolute Return and Managed Investment Solutions, which are available through separate accounts, the Westwood Funds® family of mutual funds, exchange-traded funds ("ETFs") and other pooled vehicles. Westwood benefits from significant, broad-based employee ownership and trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "WHG." Based in Dallas, Westwood also maintains offices in Chicago and Houston. For more information on Westwood, please visit westwoodgroup.com.

About OneVest

OneVest is a financial technology company on a mission to Power the World’s Wealth. It offers an end-to-end wealth management platform, from client onboarding, to portfolio management, to analytics and beyond. OneVest’s software was built to be modular, allowing financial institutions to fill gaps in their process depending on their needs. For more information, please visit onevest.com.