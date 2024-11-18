White Oak Global Advisors Announces Partnership with the United Submarine Alliance Qualified Opportunity Fund LP to Bolster Domestic Submarine Development

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--White Oak Global Advisors (“White Oak”), a private investment firm specializing in providing financing solutions to support the growth and business needs of small and medium enterprises, today announced a new partnership with the United Submarine Alliance (USA) Qualified Opportunity Fund LP.

As part of the relationship, White Oak will bring unique capital solutions to domestic manufacturers supplying Columbia and Virginia class submarines to the U.S. Navy. Additionally, the USA Fund will provide financing for workforce training and additive manufacturing to support submarine production.

“Our partnership with the United Submarine Alliance Qualified Opportunity Fund LP is a testament to the unique value that strategic public-private partnerships can provide in restoring American industrial capacity,” said Andre Hakkak, Founder and CEO of White Oak Global Advisors. “White Oak continues to support the reemergence of onshoring U.S. jobs, and we believe our extensive expertise and flexible financial solutions position us as the ideal partner for entities focused on scaling their businesses domestically.”

The USA Fund is an investment vehicle sponsored and managed by CapZone Group to increase the capacity of the Submarine Industrial Base (SIB) and support the Navy's submarine production requirements using private and institutional capital.

“We are excited to work with White Oak to address the infrastructure needs of the defense sector,” said Al Puchala, CEO at CapZone Impact Investments LLC. “This announcement underscores our commitment to leveraging private capital to support national security priorities, while putting Americans to work.”

White Oak has an extensive track record of investing in the manufacturing and industrial space. White Oak has closed in excess of $5.5 billion in deals for 80 industrial borrowers, showcasing the firm’s deep expertise and dedication to fostering growth in this sector.

About White Oak Global Advisors

White Oak Global Advisors, LLC (“WOGA”) is an alternative debt manager specializing in originating and providing financing solutions to support small and middle market enterprises at every stage of their lifecycle. WOGA and its financing affiliates provide over twenty lending products to the market that include term, asset-based, and equipment loans. Since its inception in 2007, WOGA and its affiliates have deployed over $11 billion while establishing long-term partnerships with borrowers. The firm and its affiliates have offices and personnel throughout the US, UK, and Australia. More information can be found at www.whiteoaksf.com.