Avion Hospitality Awarded Management of Hyatt House Charleston Historic District and the Hyatt Place Charleston Historic District in S.C. Totaling 304 Rooms

Avion Hospitality, a leading, national, hotel third-party operator, today announced that the company has assumed management of two Hyatt Hotels in the heart of Charleston on King Street, the 113-room Hyatt House Charleston Historic District and the 191-room Hyatt Place Charleston Historic District (pictured). (Photo: Business Wire)

Avion Hospitality, a leading, national, hotel third-party operator, today announced that the company has assumed management of two Hyatt Hotels in the heart of Charleston on King Street, the 113-room Hyatt House Charleston Historic District and the 191-room Hyatt Place Charleston Historic District (pictured). (Photo: Business Wire)

CHARLESTON, S.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Avion Hospitality, a leading, national, hotel third-party operator, today announced that the company has assumed management of two Hyatt Hotels in the heart of Charleston on King Street, the 113-room Hyatt House Charleston Historic District and the 191-room Hyatt Place Charleston Historic District. These hotels were acquired by Highline Hospitality Partners, with a significant planned investment to shift one property to a boutique Hyatt brand.

“Avion has proven to be a strong operator for Highline, and we are confident in their ability to execute this business plan, as well.” said Chuck Pomerantz, managing partner, Highline Hospitality Partners.

“We look forward to expanding our relationship with Highline Hospitality, a trusted partner and owner,” said Robert Burg, CEO & president, Avion Hospitality. “Our team is focused on achieving our owner’s goals, and we are ready to drive results for these important Hyatt Hotels in Charleston.”

The hotels are conveniently located near South Carolina’s beaches and the heart of the historic downtown district. Guests may enjoy views from a shared rooftop bar, Pour Taproom Charleston, or make use of more than 8,000 square feet of shared event space.

ABOUT AVION HOSPITALITY

Avion Hospitality is a third-party national hotel management company specializing in branded full-service, select-service and luxury independent properties. The company collaborates with world-class partners and leverage best-in-the-industry tools to elevate the standard of service to its owners, team members and guests. Trust and transparency are among Avion’s key values. Avion’s commitment to maintaining a low ratio of assets to property support enables it to invest more time and energy into each of its hotels, ensuring superior outcomes across all disciplines. This approach allows Avion to tailor its focus to the unique needs of each property. Avion Hospitality was founded in 2022 and is based in Plano, Texas. For more information, visit www.avionhospitality.com.

About Highline Hospitality Partners

Highline Hospitality Partners (HPP) sponsors and makes investments in full and select-service hotels and resorts throughout the United States. HHP is run by an experienced, cycle-tested, principal investment team with in-depth hotel management and operating experience.

HHP pursues investments where it can significantly impact value through the implementation of an operating agenda or where its operational insights and execution capabilities give it unique market and asset-level advantages. HHP’s most distinguishing attribute—we combine the judgment and value creation of an experienced strategic buyer with the execution capabilities of an experienced financial buyer. For more information, please visit www.highlinehp.com.