Optomec and Siemens Deliver Next Generation Manufacturing Solution for High Value Metal Repair

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Optomec, a leading supplier of digital manufacturing hardware and software, and Siemens, a global leader in technology for industrial automation hardware, digitization software and services, today announced a next generation solution for laser cladding of high value metal repair in production environments using additive manufacturing. Unlike conventional systems that are labor intensive and skill dependent, the joint solution integrates the Optomec CS 558 system and Siemens SINUMERIK ONE to deliver advanced hardware and software that automates and simplifies maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) operations for increased productivity and cost savings.

According to Grand View Research, the global laser cladding market in 2023 is estimated at USD $561.3 million and projected to grow at a CAGR of 9.3 percent from 2024 to 2030. Additive manufacturing technology such as directed energy deposition (DED) used by CS 558 expands laser cladding fabrication capabilities to repair complex components with mixed materials on various substrates to enhance performance, longevity and reliability. Combined with Optomec’s vision software, Autoclad®, that generates a custom toolpath for each part prior to processing, manufacturers and servicers of high value metal parts can restore worn or damaged components and use automated DED to repair reactive metals like titanium in a controlled environment. SINUMERIK ONE adds high performance CNC to deliver maximum speed and path precision when machining free form surfaces and fluid operation in high load scenarios. Along with its digital twin, the SINUMERIK ONE digital native control provides the basis for future-oriented production with machine tools.

Industry applications for the joint solution include aerospace, automotive, oil and gas, marine, medical and semiconductor/electronics.

“Optomec and Siemens are introducing a transformative solution for the MRO of high value metals in production environments that is a paradigm shift for the industry,” said Robert Yusin, CEO of Optomec. “This is a next generation solution that maximizes efficiency, minimizes operational complexity and greatly reduces time to ROI for customers."

“Our collaboration with Optomec represents a significant leap forward in industrial automation and additive manufacturing," said Steve Vosmik, Head of Additive Manufacturing, US at Siemens. "By integrating SINUMERIK ONE with Optomec’s advanced CS 558 platform, we are delivering a solution that simplifies complex repair processes with unprecedented precision and efficiency. This not only addresses current industry demands but also sets a new benchmark for the future of high-value metal repair in sectors like aerospace and energy."

