Argonne National Laboratory Deploys a New SambaNova Inference-Optimized Cluster to Support AI-Driven Science

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SC24—SambaNova, the generative AI company offering the most efficient AI chips and fastest models, announces that the U.S. Department of Energy’s (DOE) Argonne National Laboratory is expanding the lab’s artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure with the deployment of SambaNova Suite. Optimized for low latency, high throughput inference, the platform provides scientists with a new AI resource to accelerate scientific research.

“Inferencing large language models and foundation models are crucial to our efforts to apply AI to complex scientific problems,” said Rick Stevens, Argonne’s associate laboratory director for Computing, Environment and Life Sciences. “The addition of the new SambaNova system aligns with our mission to explore how novel AI accelerator platforms can benefit and advance science.”

SambaNova Suite, powered by SambaNova DataScale SN40L systems, is a fully integrated hardware-software platform that enables organizations to train, fine-tune, and deploy AI workloads.

“A dramatic advancement of AI workloads going into production for inferencing has begun,” said Marshall Choy, SVP of Product at SambaNova Systems. “Argonne National Laboratory is leading the way in delivering fast inference services for AI for Science, we are pleased to support their efforts through our longstanding partnership and this new system deployment.”

The new SambaNova platform will be available to the scientific community as part of the AI Testbed at the Argonne Leadership Computing Facility (ALCF), a DOE Office of Science user facility. The ALCF AI Testbed, which already includes a SambaNova DataScale SN30 training cluster, is a growing collection of advanced AI accelerators available to researchers for open science. In addition to advancing the use of AI for science, the AI Testbed systems are allowing the ALCF and its user community to gain insights into how AI accelerators could be integrated with next-generation supercomputers to boost performance and efficiency.

“Our AI Testbed enables the ALCF user community to leverage novel AI technologies for innovative research projects involving large language models, large-scale data analysis, and the development of trustworthy AI,” said Michael Papka, director of the ALCF. “With the deployment of the new DataScale SN40L system, we’re extending advanced AI inference capabilities beyond our traditional ALCF user base. By making trained AI models more accessible, we aim to empower a wider community of researchers to explore new directions in generative and agentic AI workloads for science and engineering.”

“Inference is one of the largest workloads for our AI Testbed systems,” added Venkat Vishwanath, AI and machine learning lead at the ALCF. “Being able to rapidly evaluate AI models and adjust parameters for improved performance is crucial for driving progress in AI-driven science across many research areas, including drug discovery, climate science, and brain mapping.”

The Argonne deployment contains sixteen of SambaNova’s Reconfigurable DataFlow Units (RDU). The system’s capabilities will support the development of large foundation models like Argonne’s AuroraGPT, which is being built to enable autonomous scientific exploration across disciplines, including biology, chemistry, materials science, and climate modeling. AuroraGPT is being trained on Argonne’s Aurora exascale system, one of the world’s most powerful supercomputers.

“The ability to switch between different AI models instantly and fine-tune them using domain-specific datasets can help streamline the process of testing and validating their performance,” Vishwanath said. “By reducing the time needed for each inference cycle, we can accelerate the evaluation of AuroraGPT and other large-scale models.”

The system also gives the lab a new platform to continue its explorations into energy-efficient technologies for next-generation supercomputers and data centers.

“Both supercomputers and AI model development and evaluation have substantial energy demands,” Vishwanath said. “One of our goals with the ALCF AI Testbed is to determine how novel AI accelerators like the SN40L could be integrated with future supercomputers to enhance energy efficiency.”

Researchers can request access to the systems by submitting a project proposal to the ALCF. The testbed systems are also available through the National Artificial Intelligence Research Resource (NAIRR) Pilot.

Argonne National Laboratory seeks solutions to pressing national problems in science and technology by conducting leading-edge basic and applied research in virtually every scientific discipline. Argonne is managed by UChicago Argonne, LLC for the U.S. Department of Energy’s Office of Science.

The U.S. Department of Energy’s Office of Science is the single largest supporter of basic research in the physical sciences in the United States and is working to address some of the most pressing challenges of our time. For more information, visit https://​ener​gy​.gov/​s​c​ience.

