State Street Global Advisors Forms Strategic Relationship With Bridgewater Associates

BOSTON & WESTPORT, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--State Street Global Advisors, the asset management business of State Street Corporation (NYSE: STT), announced today that it is joining forces with Bridgewater Associates, LP, one of the world’s preeminent asset managers, seeking to widen access to core alternative investment strategies.

“Bridgewater is known for its 40-year history of delivering resilient, diversified portfolios and insights to many sophisticated institutional global investors, including innovative approaches to strategic asset allocation. We are excited that this strategic relationship will now bring that portfolio construction expertise to retail investors as well,” said Anna Paglia, chief business officer at State Street Global Advisors.

State Street Global Advisors pioneered the ETF industry in 1993 and has a history of providing investors with access to liquid and transparent solutions to meet essential goals, including income generation, diversification, and wealth accumulation. Since 1975, Bridgewater Associates has been building a deep understanding of markets and economies that has allowed the firm to innovate in multiple areas of portfolio construction. These two industry trailblazers are now coming together to help a broader range of investors gain access to core alternative investment strategies.

“At Bridgewater, we see global investors increasingly focused on portfolio resiliency and desiring durable client portfolios amidst a coming investing era that is likely to be very different from the last. We believe a diversified asset allocation is a great step in preparing for the future, and we are excited to broaden access to our approach with an innovative organization like State Street Global Advisors,” said Karen Karniol-Tambour, Co-CIO of Bridgewater Associates.

“Over the last couple of decades, investors have been rewarded through traditional approaches to asset allocation, with abundant liquidity, persistent disinflation and geopolitical stability. Going forward, a wide range of economic environments could materialize. We believe enhancing diversification and resilience to a range of outcomes through alternative investment approaches will be a critical wealth management tool in the decades ahead,” she added.

Alternatives continue to be a popular option for investors seeking sources of diversification. According to State Street Global Advisors ETF Impact Report, 45% of institutional investors globally plan to increase allocations to alternative investments in the next 12 months. Moreover, 41% of US financial advisors plan to advise clients to increase their allocations.1

About Bridgewater Associates

Bridgewater Associates is a premier asset management firm, focused on delivering unique insight and partnership for the most sophisticated global institutional investors. As a global macro-investment manager, we take a diversified approach spanning more than 150 different markets. With deep expertise in portfolio construction and risk management, we develop insights and design strategies to deliver value to our clients through any economic environment. Founded in 1975, we are a community of independent thinkers who share a commitment for excellence. By fostering a culture of openness, transparency, and inclusion, we strive to unlock the most complex questions in investment strategy, management, and corporate culture.

About State Street Global Advisors

For over four decades, State Street Global Advisors has served the world’s governments, institutions, and financial advisors. With a rigorous, risk-aware approach built on research, analysis, and market-tested experience, and as pioneers in index and ETF investing, we are always inventing new ways to invest. As a result, we have become the world’s fourth-largest asset manager* with US $4.73 trillion† under our care.

*Pensions & Investments Research Center, as of 12/31/23. †This figure is presented as of September 30, 2024 and includes ETF AUM of $1,515.67 billion USD of which approximately $82.59 billion USD in gold assets with respect to SPDR products for which State Street Global Advisors Funds Distributors, LLC (SSGA FD) acts solely as the marketing agent. SSGA FD and State Street Global Advisors are affiliated. Please note all AUM is unaudited.

1 State Street Global Advisors ETF Impact Report 2024-2025; The Next Wave of Innovation

