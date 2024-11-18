Johns Hopkins University Press and NSTA Team Up to Release New AI Guide for K–12 Teachers Nationwide

MCLEAN, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Johns Hopkins University Press (Hopkins Press) and the National Science Teaching Association (NSTA) have joined together to release a new resource for K–12 teachers for integrating artificial intelligence (AI) tools in the classroom.

Launching next week, Learning with AI: The K–12 Teacher’s Guide to a New Era of Human Learning, published by Hopkins Press in association with NSTA, presents a powerful overview of the evolving trends of AI in education and offers invaluable insights into what AI can accomplish in the classroom and beyond. From interactive learning techniques to advanced assignment and assessment strategies, this comprehensive guide offers practical suggestions for incorporating AI effectively into teaching and learning environments. The book will be available for purchase on November 26 at https://my.nsta.org/resource/132559.

“Partnering with NSTA on this project means that more K-12 science teachers will be aware of and use this guidebook to enhance teaching and learning in a world where AI is available to everyone. Teachers will now have a reference to help them embrace the benefits of generative AI while also navigating the challenges surrounding this new technology,” said Barbara Kline Pope, executive director of Hopkins Press.

AI is already creating seismic changes in schools and the workplace. In the age of AI, critical-thinking skills and information literacy are more important than ever. As AI continues to reshape the nature of human thinking and learning, educators must develop and promote AI literacy to equip students with the skills they need to thrive in a rapidly evolving world.

“AI has the potential to be a real game changer for educators, but its effectiveness relies on educators’ ability to know how to use this powerful tool properly to address their teaching needs,” said Cathy Iammartino, Chief Product Officer at NSTA. “Learning with AI serves as a guide for educators, providing helpful strategies for incorporating AI in the classroom, while creating a more innovative, inclusive and equitable learning environment for their students. We are thrilled to be working with Hopkins Press to provide educators with this valuable resource.”

Written by Joan Monahan Watson, a director in the Department of Computer Science at Virginia Tech, with José Antonio Bowen, former president of Goucher College, and C. Edward Watson, Associate Vice President for Curricular and Pedagogical Innovation at the American Association of Colleges and Universities, Learning with AI builds on Bowen’s and C. Edward Watson’s groundbreaking guide Teaching with AI also published by Hopkins Press. Their book offers insights for instructors in higher education on such topics as developing effective AI policies and using AI to enhance creativity.

Next March, Learning with AI will be featured in a special session presented by the author of the book, Joan Watson, during the NSTA National Conference on Science Education in Philadelphia. In addition to learning about practical steps to use AI in the K–12 science classroom, participants will be able to attend a book signing and purchase the book on-site.

For additional information or to purchase Learning with AI: The K–12 Teacher's Guide to a New Era of Human Learning, visit the NSTA Bookstore.

About NSTA

The National Science Teaching Association (NSTA) is a vibrant community of 35,000 science educators and professionals committed to best practices in teaching science and its impact on student learning. NSTA offers high-quality science resources and continuous learning so that science educators can grow professionally and excel in their careers. For new and experienced teachers alike, the NSTA community offers the opportunity to network with like-minded peers at the national level, connect with mentors and leading researchers, and learn from the best in the field. For more information, visit https://www.nsta.org/, or follow NSTA on X, Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, and LinkedIn.

About Hopkins Press

With critically acclaimed titles in history, science, higher education, health and wellness, humanities, classics, and public health, Hopkins Press publishes 125 new books each year and maintains a backlist in excess of 3,000 titles. With warehouses on three continents, worldwide sales representation, and a robust digital publishing program, we connect Hopkins authors to scholars, experts, and educational and research institutions around the world. For more information, visit https://www.press.jhu.edu/, or follow Hopkins Press on X, Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn.