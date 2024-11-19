Diamond Sports Group and Detroit Tigers Reach Revised Local Television and Digital Rights Agreement

SOUTHPORT, Conn. & DETROIT--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Diamond Sports Group (“Diamond”) and the Detroit Tigers (“the Tigers”) today announced a new linear and digital rights agreement through which Diamond will continue as the Tigers’ exclusive local television broadcast partner.

Under the agreement, FanDuel Sports Network Detroit will remain the home of the Tigers, broadcasting all in-market games that are not exclusively televised nationally, as well as pre and postgame shows and original programming. In addition to accessing games through a pay TV subscription, fans will be able to stream in-market Tigers games and other programming on the FanDuel Sports Network app by authenticating with their pay TV credentials or purchasing a direct-to-consumer (DTC) subscription.

David Preschlack, CEO of Diamond, stated: " We are excited to renew our longstanding partnership with the Tigers and to continue delivering broadcasts to passionate fans across Michigan. Through comprehensive linear and digital offerings, our renewed partnership ensures that Tigers games reach fans across a variety of platforms, keeping them connected to the team they love."

Financial details of the agreement were not disclosed.

About Diamond Sports Group

Diamond Sports Group LLC, an independently managed and unconsolidated subsidiary of Sinclair Inc., owns the FanDuel Sports Network Regional Sports Networks (RSNs), the nation's leading provider of local sports. Its 16 owned-and-operated RSNs include FanDuel Sports Network Detroit, FanDuel Sports Network Florida, FanDuel Sports Network Great Lakes, FanDuel Sports Network Kansas City, FanDuel Sports Network Indiana, FanDuel Sports Network Midwest, FanDuel Sports Network North, FanDuel Sports Network Ohio, FanDuel Sports Network Oklahoma, FanDuel Sports Network SoCal, FanDuel Sports Network South, FanDuel Sports Network Southeast, FanDuel Sports Network Southwest, FanDuel Sports Network Sun, FanDuel Sports Network West, and FanDuel Sports Network Wisconsin. The FanDuel Sports Network RSNs serve as the TV home to MLB, NHL and NBA teams based in the United States. Diamond Sports Group also has a minority interest in the YES Network, the local destination for the New York Yankees and Brooklyn Nets. Diamond RSNs produce over 3,000 live local professional telecasts each year in addition to a wide variety of locally produced sports events and programs.