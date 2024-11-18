Oak Ridge National Laboratory Adds IQM Resonance Quantum Cloud Service to Its Quantum Computing User Program

ESPOO, Finland & ROANE COUNTY, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--IQM Quantum Computers (IQM), a global leader in designing, building, and selling superconducting quantum computers, today announced that its quantum cloud service ‘IQM Resonance’ will be available to Oak Ridge National Laboratory (ORNL), the largest U.S. Department of Energy science and energy laboratory, for accelerating research.

Through ORNL’s Quantum Computing User Program, end-users such as academic institutions, researchers, scientists, and developers will access IQM Crystal, a high-fidelity quantum processing unit with square-lattice, and IQM Star, a unique star topology with a central resonator, to explore computational research applications.

QCUP, which facilitates access for more than 400 users worldwide, seeks to support the growth of quantum information science ecosystems and provide a broad spectrum of user access to the best available quantum computing systems.

This announcement underscores both organizations’ commitment to push the boundaries of computational capabilities and advancing scientific research, marking the beginning of offering a quantum cloud service to QCUP end-users long term.

IQM’s quantum computers have demonstrated the advantages of enabling one of the highest levels of connectivity in order to run quantum algorithms with improved accuracy. In addition, the long-range high-connectivity architecture of IQM Star QPU promises more efficient quantum error correction codes compared to standard implementations.

“By providing ORNL direct access to our systems, we are aiding their mission to deliver high-performance superconducting quantum computers for tackling significant challenges,” said IQM’s Co-CEO, Mikko Välimäki. “This also positions us within the US quantum ecosystem, showcasing our commitment to advancing quantum technology on a global scale.”

“Our Quantum Computing User Program is dedicated to exploring new frontiers of quantum research,” said Travis Humble, Director of the Quantum Science Center at ORNL. “By granting researchers access to leading-edge technology, we're enabling them to pioneer new approaches to tackling complex scientific questions."

About IQM Quantum Computers:

IQM is a global leader in designing, building, and selling superconducting quantum computers. IQM provides both on-premises full-stack quantum computers and a cloud platform to access its computers anywhere in the world. IQM customers include the leading high-performance computing centres, research labs, universities and enterprises which have full access to IQM's software and hardware. IQM has over 280 employees with offices in Espoo, Madrid, Munich, Paris, Palo Alto, Singapore and Warsaw.

About the QCUP at ORNL:

The Quantum Computing User Program (QCUP) at the Oak Ridge Leadership Computing Facility, a DOE Office of Science user facility, provides access to a variety of commercial quantum computing resources for purposes of discovery and innovation in scientific computing applications. Oak Ridge National Laboratory is managed by UT-Battelle for the Department of Energy's Office of Science.