Lancaster Colony to Acquire Sauce and Dressing Production Facility

WESTERVILLE, Ohio--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Lancaster Colony Corporation (Nasdaq: LANC) announced today their planned acquisition of a sauce and dressing production facility located in Atlanta, Georgia from Winland Foods, Inc. This asset purchase transaction is expected to close in the first quarter of calendar year 2025, subject to customary closing conditions, with a purchase price of approximately $75 million. The production facility accounts for a total of approximately 300,000 square feet, of which approximately 250,000 square feet are designated for manufacturing.

David A. Ciesinski, Lancaster Colony’s CEO, commented “ We are very pleased to have reached an agreement to acquire this production facility as an important strategic addition to our manufacturing network. This facility will benefit our core sauce and dressing operations through improved operational efficiency, incremental capacity, and closer proximity to certain core customers while enhancing our manufacturing network from a business continuity standpoint. We evaluated several scenarios to support our continued growth and determined this asset purchase to be the most practical and cost-effective solution for our long-term business needs. We look forward to welcoming the plant employees to the Marzetti team.”

About Lancaster Colony Corporation and T. Marzetti Company

Lancaster Colony Corporation and its wholly owned subsidiary, T. Marzetti Company, manufacture and sell specialty food products for the retail and foodservice channels. Our retail brands and products include Marzetti® dressings and dips; New York Bakery™ garlic breads; and Sister Schubert’s® dinner rolls in addition to a growing portfolio of exclusive license agreements that includes Olive Garden® dressings; Chick-fil-A® sauces and dressings; Buffalo Wild Wings® sauces; Arby’s® sauces; Subway® sauces; and Texas Roadhouse® steak sauces and dinner rolls. In the foodservice channel, we supply sauces, dressings, breads and pasta to many of the top restaurant chains in the United States.

